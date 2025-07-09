Everyone has that brand that seems to encompass their personal aesthetic to a T. For content creator Amy Lefévre that brand is Chanel. Yes, the French heritage label’s penchant for classic, minimalist glamour and clean neutral color palette is right up the 29-year-old’s alley. “The thing about Chanel is, they’re very timeless,” she says to TZR. “Even their vintage pieces, you can wear them now, and they’re so unique. [The brand creates] pieces you can always keep forever and pass on from generation to generation.”

Versatility is of utmost importance to the NYC-based creative, who describes her style as “very minimal” and not beholden to trends. “I really try to stick to my own thing because I feel like when we follow trends, everyone is doing the same thing and it doesn't become unique anymore,” she says of her style approach, which has amassed some 246K followers on Instagram and 42.7K on TikTok.

Her clean and elevated take has also caught the eye of many brands and major fashion houses, including the aforementioned Chanel, who hosted Lefévre for its Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025 show on July 8. While the model has partnered with the French label for about five years now, this event marked a first for her. “It was my first couture show actually, so I was ecstatic to go,” she says. “It was so special because I feel like couture is just more intimate, and I feel like there's more that goes into it.” It also happened to be the final show by the Chanel creative team — newly appointed creative director Matthieu Blazy will debut his first collection in October — making the event particularly symbolic.

(+) Amy Lefévre (+) Amy Lefévre INFO 1/2

To mark the momentous occasion, Lefévre of course opted for a festive Chanel ensemble, a ruffled black halter dress with intricate gold detailing. “Those little tiny details is what makes the dress and you can see those details so clearly,” she gushed. “You see the gold pop out and it's like minimal yet [with] an edge to it, which [enhances] the dress so beautifully.” For accessories, a watch, stacked bracelets and rings, and a black quilted flap bag from the brand tied things up nicely — all strictly accented in gold. “No silver,” says Lefévre. “I only wear gold actually.”

Indeed, the influencer is quite resolute in her personal style codes, even for her off-duty days. “In summer, [my go-to is] a basic T-shirt or a tank top and a pair of long pants or skirt with a little kitten heel,” she says of her warm-weather uniform. I love peek-a-boo kitten heels just to elevate it. It's casual, yet cute.”