Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Halloween Costumes Are Both Super Sultry & Terrifying

The fall queen is here with endless costume inspo.

By Amanda Ross
Kourtney Kardashian halloween hotdog on a stick girl costume
The Kardashians love any excuse to go all-out for the holidays. As the family's resident Halloween fanatic, Kourtney Kardashian ensures her costumes and home decor are all delightfully extra. TZR is rounding up Kourtney Kardashian's best costumes for the ultimate Halloween costume inspiration.
When in doubt, go spooky-glam — it's easy, pretty, and unassailable. Kardashian's take on '50s icon Vampira required little more than a curve-hugging gown, major eyebrow arches, a cigarette holder, and a black-and-white Insta filter.

