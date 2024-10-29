Whenever Halloween rolls around, the celebrity set typically packs numerous spooky soirées into one whirlwind weekend. However, since the 31st falls on a Thursday this year, the Halloween vibes are continuing for a second weekend. This means you can expect twice the usual amount of A-list affairs, and double the normal number of celebrity Halloween costumes. Since your social calendar is probably full too, TZR is keeping tabs on every major ensemble all Halloweekend long — so bookmark this page for updates.

The back-to-back festivities started on October 26, with Billie Eilish’s annual bash in Hollywood. The Grammy winner hosted a slew of it girls, including Claudia Sulewski, Kiernan Shipka, Sasha and Malia Obama, and Kaia Gerber (to name a few). While Gerber and Shipka styled eveningwear attire, others embraced the costume dress code to the fullest. Sulewski matched her boyfriend, Finneas O’Connell (Eilish’s brother) in a vampire bride look, while Malia went full Indiana Jones in a leather cowboy hat and a faux snake around her neck. That same evening, Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco enjoyed dinner at Nobu in Alice In Wonderland-inspired gear. Gomez, for one, channeled Alice in a baby blue Rodarte gown, while Blanco donned quirky colors as the Mad Hatter. Also on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway was spotted around “Boo York City” (a.k.a. NYC) dressed as a zombie-esque Statue of Liberty, complete with a Versace leather jacket and a green crown.

But wait — there’s more. Scroll on for the best celebrity Halloween costumes from both weekends, and stay tuned for more as the 31st draws near.

Selena Gomez

Before heading to celebrity hotspot Nobu in L.A., the power couple posed for an Instagram-worthy photoshoot. Gomez looked adorable in a tulle Rodarte Fall 2022 dress, Sézane cap-toe slip-ons, frilly socks from Bombas, and a bow-embellished Jennifer Behr headband.

Barbara Palvin

Inside the Chrome Hearts party on October 27, Palvin dressed as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera in a drop-waist white gown from Cinq the Label.

Sophie Turner

Thanks to her latex romper, a layered black coat, and knee-high boots, Turner nailed her Trinity from The Matrix cosplay perfectly.

Gigi Hadid

While Hadid hasn’t posted her entire costume yet, she did share a close-up of her Frankenstein makeup with her 77.9 million Instagram followers.

Kaia Gerber

STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID

The Saturday Night actor maintained a low profile after Eilish’s Halloween party. Her exact character is unclear, but fans believe it could be an homage to Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl.

Malia Obama

Roger / BACKGRID

The 26-year-old was snapped by the paparazzi outside Eilish’s Halloween get-together. She gave Indiana Jones’ iconic co-ord a cool-girl revamp with a denim mini skirt, over-the-knee boots, a matching leather cowboy hat, and a white bodysuit.

Anne Hathaway

While out in NYC, Hathaway was practically unrecognizable in a “Boo York City” graphic tee, a Versace leather jacket, a white wig, and a Statue of Liberty crown.

Taylor Hill

On October 27, the Victoria’s Secret model hosted a Halloween party with dog food brand, Jinx. She gave off witchy energy in a semi-sheer Zimmermann dress and a complementary wide-brim hat.

Alix Earle

Inside the invite-only Keys Club in L.A., Earle threw a themed party inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The famous influencer transformed into the Cheshire Cat in a lacy Versace bodysuit and coordinating Nine West pumps.

China Anne McClain

The former Disney star took on Freddy Krueger’s iconic get-up with a striped sweater set, slouchy boots, a brown suede hat, and the nightmare-ish gloves, of course.

Victoria Justice

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

At the Posse Halloween party in L.A., Justice went for a classic witchy costume with a see-through corseted mini dress, a velvet coat, and a fringed hat.

Trixie Mattel

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 recreated Daphne’s signature ensemble from Scooby Doo down to a green ascot and a Mystery Machine top-handle bag.

Ice Spice

The “Deli” singer adapted Leeloo Dallas’ costume from the 1997 film, The Fifth Element with a cropped T-shirt and metallic low-waisted leggings.

Claudia Sulewski

Roger / BACKGRID

Alongside her boyfriend O’Connell, Suleweski embodied a vampire bride in a plunging LBD, lace gloves, and a fishnet headpiece.