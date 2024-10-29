(Celebrity)

The Celebrity Set Is Giving Classic Characters A Sultry Revamp This Halloween

Freddy Krueger, Alice in Wonderland, Frankenstein, and more.

by Meguire Hennes
@selenagomez
best celebrity halloween costumes 2024

Whenever Halloween rolls around, the celebrity set typically packs numerous spooky soirées into one whirlwind weekend. However, since the 31st falls on a Thursday this year, the Halloween vibes are continuing for a second weekend. This means you can expect twice the usual amount of A-list affairs, and double the normal number of celebrity Halloween costumes. Since your social calendar is probably full too, TZR is keeping tabs on every major ensemble all Halloweekend long — so bookmark this page for updates.

The back-to-back festivities started on October 26, with Billie Eilish’s annual bash in Hollywood. The Grammy winner hosted a slew of it girls, including Claudia Sulewski, Kiernan Shipka, Sasha and Malia Obama, and Kaia Gerber (to name a few). While Gerber and Shipka styled eveningwear attire, others embraced the costume dress code to the fullest. Sulewski matched her boyfriend, Finneas O’Connell (Eilish’s brother) in a vampire bride look, while Malia went full Indiana Jones in a leather cowboy hat and a faux snake around her neck. That same evening, Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco enjoyed dinner at Nobu in Alice In Wonderland-inspired gear. Gomez, for one, channeled Alice in a baby blue Rodarte gown, while Blanco donned quirky colors as the Mad Hatter. Also on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway was spotted around “Boo York City” (a.k.a. NYC) dressed as a zombie-esque Statue of Liberty, complete with a Versace leather jacket and a green crown.

But wait — there’s more. Scroll on for the best celebrity Halloween costumes from both weekends, and stay tuned for more as the 31st draws near.

Selena Gomez

@selenagomez

Before heading to celebrity hotspot Nobu in L.A., the power couple posed for an Instagram-worthy photoshoot. Gomez looked adorable in a tulle Rodarte Fall 2022 dress, Sézane cap-toe slip-ons, frilly socks from Bombas, and a bow-embellished Jennifer Behr headband.

Barbara Palvin

@barbarapalvin

Inside the Chrome Hearts party on October 27, Palvin dressed as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera in a drop-waist white gown from Cinq the Label.

Sophie Turner

@sophiet

Thanks to her latex romper, a layered black coat, and knee-high boots, Turner nailed her Trinity from The Matrix cosplay perfectly.

Gigi Hadid

@gigihadid

While Hadid hasn’t posted her entire costume yet, she did share a close-up of her Frankenstein makeup with her 77.9 million Instagram followers.

Kaia Gerber

STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID

The Saturday Night actor maintained a low profile after Eilish’s Halloween party. Her exact character is unclear, but fans believe it could be an homage to Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl.

Malia Obama

Roger / BACKGRID

The 26-year-old was snapped by the paparazzi outside Eilish’s Halloween get-together. She gave Indiana Jones’ iconic co-ord a cool-girl revamp with a denim mini skirt, over-the-knee boots, a matching leather cowboy hat, and a white bodysuit.

Anne Hathaway

@annehathaway

While out in NYC, Hathaway was practically unrecognizable in a “Boo York City” graphic tee, a Versace leather jacket, a white wig, and a Statue of Liberty crown.

Taylor Hill

@taylorhill

On October 27, the Victoria’s Secret model hosted a Halloween party with dog food brand, Jinx. She gave off witchy energy in a semi-sheer Zimmermann dress and a complementary wide-brim hat.

Alix Earle

@alixearle

Inside the invite-only Keys Club in L.A., Earle threw a themed party inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The famous influencer transformed into the Cheshire Cat in a lacy Versace bodysuit and coordinating Nine West pumps.

China Anne McClain

@chinamcclain

The former Disney star took on Freddy Krueger’s iconic get-up with a striped sweater set, slouchy boots, a brown suede hat, and the nightmare-ish gloves, of course.

Victoria Justice

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

At the Posse Halloween party in L.A., Justice went for a classic witchy costume with a see-through corseted mini dress, a velvet coat, and a fringed hat.

Trixie Mattel

@trixiemattel

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 recreated Daphne’s signature ensemble from Scooby Doo down to a green ascot and a Mystery Machine top-handle bag.

Ice Spice

@icespice

The “Deli” singer adapted Leeloo Dallas’ costume from the 1997 film, The Fifth Element with a cropped T-shirt and metallic low-waisted leggings.

Claudia Sulewski

Roger / BACKGRID

Alongside her boyfriend O’Connell, Suleweski embodied a vampire bride in a plunging LBD, lace gloves, and a fishnet headpiece.