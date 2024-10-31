Try as they might, no celebrity can outdo Heidi Klum on Halloween. The supermodel has been the holiday’s unofficial queen since 2000, when she hosted her first Heidiween blowout. Every year, on October 31, Klum throws the most exclusive soirée, complete with celebrity guests, a Hollywood-level red carpet, and of course, an elaborate transformation from the emcee herself. While her stellar costumes are usually kept a secret, this year, the 51-year-old gave fans a rare sneak peek at her metamorphosis. Just hours before her Halloween party began, Klum live-streamed her “get-ready-with-me” on Amazon, which allowed viewers to appreciate the meticulous process on an intimate level.

Starting around lunch time in New York, the livestream opened on Klum in a makeup chair surrounded by extravagant Halloween decorations (all from Amazon, btw). The Victoria’s Secret model was joined by prosthetic designer, Mike Marino, whom she’s worked with nine times before. Almost immediately, Marino started to apply the first prosthetic, which was a tiered wrinkly slab that covered her entire nose and her cheeks. The initial piece maintained the costume’s secrecy, but according to Klum, “what Mike’s created has never been done before.” While Marino spread the glue, Klum revealed she’s been planning this costume since November — almost immediately after she debuted her life-like peacock look last year. Klum added that once their idea was solidified, the “hundreds of prosthetics” took eight months to build.

To no surprise, Klum was deeply involved in the creative process, but once Halloween arrived, she let her team take control. “I’m in good hands so I just let it happen to me,” she shared during the livestream. “When the day comes, I just let everyone do their thing.” Once the nose adhesive was secure, Marino moved onto her forehead. He adorned her eyebrows with another creased strip, while leaving her eyes just barely visible. Klum said this section was the “easy part” of a ten-hour process. She jokingly implied that she might even be late to her own party.

While fans didn’t get to watch Klum’s entire “get-ready-with-me” procedure, she did disclose a few hints about the final ‘fit. First, she announced it will be couple’s costume with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. She’s coordinated with the German musician many times since their 2019 wedding — most recently as the iconic worm and fisherman in 2022 (IYKYK). In the same wormy realm, she also noted that her hands will be completely covered, hence why her perfectly polished red manicure had to be removed.

Toward the end of the hour-long tutorial, Klum predicted this will be her most uncomfortable costume to date. So, while her exact character is still top-secret, place your bets now and come back at 10 p.m. EST for Klum’s official reveal.