On the heels of the premiere of her latest Hulu series, Bella Hadid has clearly come down with a case of the acting bug. The model was spotted in New York on Jan. 22 filming another project that’s keeping her fans guessing as to what it is. While whatever she’s working on may still be hush hush, her outfits are far from being kept under wraps. Hadid’s latest wardrobe change made her look like an old Hollywood movie star — the complete opposite of the bloodied action role she just finished playing in The Beauty.

The model-turned-actor’s glamorous look began with a silk head scarf — tucking her newly minted blonde locks underneath — reminiscent of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Hadid leaned into her character even more by going fully incognito in a pair of black oval Celine sunglasses. It felt like the model was having her own Audrey Hepburn moment, furthered by the black petal pushers and sensible pair of matching ballet flats.

The main focal point of her classic retro look, however, was actually not vintage at all. Hadid wore a light pink leather Prada coat from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection that debuted on the runway in September 2025.

Diggzy/BACKGRID

While Hadid’s ’60s-inspired outfit was styled drastically different from the original catwalk, it still worked — proving the coat’s versatility.

Model on the runway at the Prada fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Milan Fashion Week on September 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy. WWD/Getty Images

A few days earlier on January 19, Hadid was seen filming in New York, again, for what is seemingly the same secret project made evident by her black Celine sunglasses and another retro-inspired hair moment.

BACKGRID

She wore a bunch of layers to keep warm in the snow, including a big cozy brown coat, a red varsity jacket underneath, and a pair of chunky all-weather boots.