Last night while heading out to dinner with friends, Bella Hadid stepped out of her car revealing her latest look. The model, who spent the holidays in Aspen, was all smiles back in Los Angeles on Jan. 13. And even though the temps in Southern California don’t currently warrant a big, cozy winter coat, she still took the opportunity to wear something fitting for the season. The newly platinum Hadid sister was seen wearing a pair of casual blue jeans and a nude sweater, but it was her handbag that completely stole the spotlight.

Hadid’s shoulder bag was hard to miss: It was the brand new Coach Tabby 26 in soft grain brown leather, currently retailing for just $450. The bag features gold hardware and an adjustable belted strap, which Hadid wore over her left shoulder. The Tabby style is a modern remake of the brand’s iconic archival handbag collection from the 1970s — perfect for someone like Hadid who loves a good retro find.

And speaking of vintage, the rest of the model’s outfit followed suit. She wore a nude vintage three quarter length sweater with a boat shaped neckline from Valentino. The knit also featured a small belted detail along the bust finished with a satin buckle. Hadid layered the designer top over a black bra with the straps hanging out (which felt like an intentional choice). She opted for classic straight leg jeans and nude pointed-toe heels from Jimmy Choo.

Hadid finished her retro-inspired look with a pair of signature ’90s style sunglasses and a black leather coat. While carrying her jacket in one arm, you could see a visible interior lining perfectly matched up with beige and brown to tie the outfit together.

She kept accessories minimal with a pair of stud diamond earrings, a silver watch and bracelet, and a single gold ring worn on her middle finger.

