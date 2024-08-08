As soon as The Simple Life reboot was confirmed back in May, fans started fantasizing about what Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie would be up to in the new reality series. Would “Silly” and “Billy” return to their classic antics of picking up odd jobs? Perhaps they’d continue their stint as farmers or plastic surgeons. On August 6, their first positions were revealed: the power duo went back to fast food restaurant, Sonic — recreating the plot of Season 1, Episode 3 titled “Sonic Burger Shenanigans” (IYKYK). While filming scenes for The Simple Life reboot, Hilton and Richie donned designer mini dresses, staying true to the luxe aesthetic they established during the O.G. show’s five-season run.

Before changing into all-blue Sonic uniforms (graphic tees, skirts, and visors), Richie and Hilton posed outside the fast food hotspot in Y2K-inspired minis. Richie, for one, tapped into her sister, Sofia Richie-Grainge’s penchant for Saint Laurent staples in a satin brown number from the atelier. The reflective bodice featured a high neck and a criss-cross open back. From there, she upped the easy luxury ante with cream slingback pumps also from YSL. Black cat-eye sunglasses and classic gold hoop earrings rounded out her enviable ensemble.

Then, there was Hilton, who paid homage to her 2003 spoof on Grant Wood's “American Gothic” painting (you know the one) in a denim mini T-shirt dress from Self-Portrait. The mini’s key-hole neckline and short sleeves were embellished with rhinestone trimming along the hems — a fitting selection given she’s never afraid to pack on the bling. The rest of her Americana-esque OOTD was classic Hilton as she accessorized with crystal-covered Miu Miu Mary Janes, Swarovski mask-like sunglasses, and a heart-shaped handbag personalized with “Paris” in bold letters.

Now that The Simple Life reboot is officially underway, you can expect lots more applause-worthy outfits from the posh pair in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to TZR for the next round of looks from “Silly” and “Billy.” In the meantime, channel both Hilton and Richie’s outfits via the curated edit below. And hurry, because many of their exact pieces are still available — for now, that is.