Trend forecasters and style gurus all agree that this year, maximalism reigns supreme. Several celebrities are already championing the joyful, unapologetic fashion trend. If you’re wondering how the stars are wearing the look, just check out Barbie Ferreira and her maximalist outfit. She recently posted a photo of her colorful two-piece set on Instagram and the image immediately garnered over a million Insta likes (and counting). The Euphoria actor’s fans loved her ensemble and can’t get enough of her Gen Z-approved style.

Ferreira’s matching set is from DOS SWIM, which features a bikini top and skirt in a kaleidoscopic pattern. The co-ords came from the label’s collaboration with model Paloma Elsesser. (She and Ferreira are friends.) The drop was released back in July 2021 and included a medley of swim and beachwear pieces. Every piece was not only size-inclusive, but also stylish and chic. (The items went up to 3XL, compared to the brand’s usual offerings of XS to XL.) Upon posting the outfit pics, the actor received a ton of positive feedback in the Instagram comments section. Actor Yara Shahidi wrote, “WOW” while fellow Euphoria actor Maude Apatow said, “Queen.” Elsesser, of course, supported her friend, too, by leaving multiple encouraging remarks.

For those not familiar with DOS SWIM, the brand was founded in 2019 by Shay Johnson and Paula Hess. They wanted to create swimsuits that celebrated their bodies, made them feel confident, and expressed their love for colors. Fast forward three years later and the label has become a hit with It girls everywhere. (Hailey Bieber, for instance, wore a DOS SWIM bikini in her June 2021 Vogue photoshoot.) The label’s joyful pieces suit Ferreira’s unique personal style — she’s known for wearing colorful, oftentimes lingerie-inspired looks, from the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier and Collina Strada. Given her penchant for both sultry and mood-lifting fashion, it’s easy to see why the DOS SWIM and Paloma Elsesser collab was totally up her alley.

Keep scrolling to scoop up Ferreira’s exact set while it’s still available to shop — or opt for one of the other equally as joyful options.

