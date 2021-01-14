With each passing day, technology (blessedly) bring us one step closer to the outfit-selecting technology in Cher Horowitz's closet in Clueless. The newest example comes not from fashion, but from beauty, with the pre-launch of YSL's new beauty tool — the Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure Powered by Perso. What is that? It's a high-tech handheld beauty gadget that uses cartridges of YSL lipstick and is powered by a corresponding app. Together, they produce custom-designed shades of a cult-favorite: YSL's Velvet Cream Matte Finish lipstick.

In a move that shows just how seriously L’Oréal (which owns YSL Beauty) takes high-tech beauty, the device was introduced at CES this week, a tech conference where innovative new launches are unveiled.

Essentially, the tool makes it possible to customize lipstick shades from the comfort of your own home, with a multitude of options for how to do so — and a social sharing component on the app, too, where you can share your lipstick masterpieces.

There are three primary methods of lipstick designing. The first is by use of the 'shade wheel,' in which you simply select a shade from a color wheel. The second is 'shade match,' which uses a photo to create a lipstick that matches another loved lip color or a hair color with the submission of a photo. Finally, (and perhaps coolest of all) there's '"shade stylist," which uses a special algorithm, which, in a press release, the brand describes, as being "infused with YSL's color expertise," to recommend coordinating lip shades for any outfit.

The cartridge sets will contain three pods per set and will come in four color categories — red, nude, orange, and pink — and will cost $100 each.

courtesy of YSL Beauty

Not all of the details on this exciting innovation have been released yet, but it seems to be a sign that the marriage between beauty and tech is only getting stronger.

A limited number of pre-orders are available now and will include the device itself, which retails for $299, as well as two cartridge sets for this small group of early testers. Shop it below:

