Seeing one celebrity in a particular standout beauty look on the Met Gala red carpet is nothing out of the ordinary (it is one of the most glamorous events of the year after all). Spotting another star in a similar beauty look is happenstance, but three invitees all rocking the same beauty look definitely makes it a trend. This year’s Gala attendees are leaning towards all things sparkly and jeweled. Saweetie, Yara Shahidi, and Amanda Gorman (to name a few) all walked the red carpet with beautiful embellished hair accessories incorporated into their hairstyles.

It’s not shocking to see celebrities draped in jewels at this iconic event but it is exciting to see the gems a little north of the neck and ears — “hair jewelry” is such a fun and unique way to incorporate a little glitz and glam into any look, not to mention headbands are so indicative of American style (think Blair Waldorf).

Ranging from very subtle with the tiny pearl drops in Saweetie’s platinum blonde bob to luxe with the ‘20s-inspired jewel headband on top on Yara Shahidi’s curls, the trend took on many iterations on the red carpet, showing just how versatile it can be. And if you’re wearing jewels in your hair, it’s only right that they be high-end, ultra-expensive, and crystal clear. Shahidi understood the assignment in wearing white gold and diamond jewels from Cartier.

Ready for more? Ahead, all the best takes on the embellished hair accessories trend from the Met Gala 2021 red carpet.

Lorde

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Lorde pulled out all the stops with her jaw-dropping headpiece. Keeping her makeup and hair fairly simple, the seemingly sun-goddess inspired crown is the clear pièce de résistance of her entire look.

Yara Shahidi

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inspired by ‘90s music and fashion icon Josephine Baker, Yara Shahidi’s dainty jewel headband pairs perfectly with her sparkly gown and regal veil.

Teyana Taylor

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor’s abs are usually the most impressive accessory in most of her looks but this time, this snake-like silver chain wrapped around her perfectly messy updo takes the cake.

Amanda Gorman

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a flower crown (even worn backwards) and Amanda Gorman certainly hit the mark with this hair look. To make matters even more sparkly, Gorman’s glam team didn’t restrict the glitz to the top of her head with the crown but brought it all the way down with gems at the bottom of her jumbo braided ponytail.

Barbie Ferreira

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a second it looked like Goldilocks was on the Met red carpet but at second glance, it’s clearly Barbie Ferreira in all her strawberry blonde glory. The dainty silver and pearl charms in her hair add a beautifully feminine touch to the look and perfectly complement her pearl-draped gown.