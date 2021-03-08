Thanks to her phenomenal work on-screen in The Sun Is Also a Star and Black-ish (just to name a few), as of late, Yara Shahidi is acknowledged as one of Hollywood's up-and-coming actors. But, you'd be remiss not to notice the star for her killer beauty moments. And, just when you thought the 21-year old couldn't possibly get any more glamorous, Yara Shahidi's 2021 Critics' Choice Awards makeup stunned yet again.

At the March 7 event, the presenter arrived in a Dior gown. Complementing her lavish dress, makeup artist Emily Cheung used products from the luxury brand as well. "As you can see, the Dior dress gave us a lot to work off of," Cheung tells TZR over email. "I was excited to see all the accent colors on the dress. I knew immediately I wanted to do a colorful eye." To find the shades that jumped out, Cheung took a few palettes and lipsticks and swatched them next to the dress (this is a trick the makeup artist does often). After doing this, she settled on a variety of blue shades for Shahidi's eye look. For the lips, Cheung decided on an orangey nude hue.

Aside from how the actor's makeup perfectly complements the Dior gown, Cheung loves how the overall finish is fresh and light, yet still bold with the intense pop of color on her eyes. "It has this youthful sophistication without looking like heavy glam," she says.

While Cheung used a slew of Dior products on Shahidi for the award show, the Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation was undoubtedly the star of the look. "It gave me a light dewy canvas to work off and allowed the colors to pop," the makeup artist explains. "A good base is the most important part for me!" Additionally, Cheung says eye shadow palette Diorshow 5 Couleurs Couture in #279 Denim and lipstick Rouge Dior #339 Sillage Satin were both crucial components to Shahidi's makeup. "As you can see, both products have colors that I chose inspired by the dress," she notes. "It ties in the makeup with the entire look and the blue liner around her eyes really made them shine."

Ahead, shop the Dior products Cheung used to get Shahidi's gorgeous look for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards. Consider snagging a few of these gems and adding them to your makeup kit, too.

