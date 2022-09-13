Forget the Oscars, forget the Met Gala, forget a royal wedding — the most coveted invitation on earth is to Beyoncé’s annual birthday blowout. Every September when Virgo season rolls around, the creme de la creme of Hollywood make the pilgrimage to a sleek, stylish venue to celebrate the queen Bey herself. And this year, the costume party happened to double as a parade of glittery, glam, delightfully decadent beauty moments just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Barbie Ferreira’s disco makeup was an immediate standout even among her A-list peers. Expertly blending ‘70s-era signatures with trendy finishes seen on TikTok and beyond, her glittery pink eyeshadow and sultry updo instantly earned a spot on mood boards across the country. The best part of Ferreira’s look?Just how well it pays homage to both the theme of the party and Beyoncé’s smash-hit neo-disco album — and all somehow without looking like an outright costume, too.

According to party-goers, the theme of the part was roller disco. While there were a few anachronistically-dressed attendees filing in and out of the event, by and large, it was pretty strictly adhered to. Fans spotted a perm-curled Adele, a sequin-clad Megan Fox, and Ferreira’s Euphoria co-star Zendaya in a blonde shag wig. Ferreira’s look managed to straddle two of the most influential decades in beauty right now — the ‘70s and ‘90s — for a glamorous party look all her own.

Ferreira’s eyeshadow is undoubtedly the star and centerpiece of her look. The YSL Beauty ambassador perfectly matched the wash of shimmery pink to her silky dress for some color palette harmony, softening it with a warm bronze shade in the outer corners and crease. The pink glitter calls to mind the (very fittingly named here) Barbiecore trend, a celebration of all things pink and high-femme. Even Ferreira’s cheeks continue the doll-approved color story, featuring a pop of warm pink up her sculpted cheekbones. Interestingly, Ferreira’s layered updo feels as much a ‘90s, Pamela Anderson-style throwback as it does a Studio 54 reference moment — which makes perfect sense considering the influence the ‘70s had on the ‘90s as trends typically recycle every 20 years. In Ferreira’s case, she’s combining several decades at once — complete with her signature love for beauty experimentation — to truly mark BeyDay in style.