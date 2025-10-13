Ayo Edebiri is settling into her role as a Chanel ambassador just peachy. The actor, who was recently named the first official face of the brand since Matthieu Blazy took the helm, was resplendent in one of the designer’s runway creations when she took to the red carpet over the weekend.

For the UK premiere of After The Hunt, Edebiri’s new Luca Guadagnino-directed psychological drama, her stylist Danielle Goldberg — who joined the star in Paris at the monumental show last week — had called in look 52 for the occasion. As the Saturday evening screening also served as the headline gala at the BFI London Film Festival, black tie glamour was on the agenda.

A mere five days after it graced the runway, the gown fit the bill perfectly. In fluid ivory silk, the dress nodded to an Art Deco silhouette, with an elegant boatneck and capped sleeves that gathered and tied at the shoulder. Injecting the piece with an ode to Chanel heritage, Blazy’s atelier draped the fabric across the waist and accentuated the detailing with a Camellia flower.

Adding a whimsical finish, the 30-year-old also opted to wear jewelry that from Blazy’s critically-acclaimed debut collection, pairing the scene-stealing gown with diamond earrings featuring a tiny embellished yellow chicken.

The award-winning talent — who just turned 30 this month — also showcased her sleek bangs on the red carpet for the first time, after stepping out during Paris Fashion Week with the new look.

It's shaping up to be a memorable Q4 for the Boston-native, who is currently featuring on the cover of Vogue for the first time, shining bright on the front of the November issue. For the milestone, she opted for Blazy's Chanel once more, naturally.

At the Saturday evening premiere, Edebiri was joined by co-stars Andrew Garfield — in Valentino — and Julia Roberts. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Roberts stayed true to her roots and her fondness for a menswear-inspired red carpet look by donning a black Bottega Veneta suit and a crisp white button-down. Adding a Hollywood touch, Stewart paired the outfit with diamond earrings and layered necklaces by DeBeers.

Edebiri, who has seen her star rise in both the entertainment and fashion worlds since her breakthrough role on The Bear, also recently announced that she will take on Broadway for the first time. Next spring, she is due to feature alongside Don Cheadle in a limited-run revival of the play Proof, which is sure to be a sought-after ticket in theater circles.

Alas, before then, fans can catch her in the political drama-comedy Ella McCay with Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Rebecca Hall, which hits cinemas on December 12.

No doubt, Goldberg will have many more epic red carpet looks up her sleeve once more.

After The Hunt is released on Friday, October 17.