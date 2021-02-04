Ashley Graham has a new gig. On Feb. 3, the model and entrepreneur was announced as the new global brand ambassador of St.Tropez, a self-tanning brand known for its highly rated and cult-favorite products. According to the press release, Ashley Graham worked with St.Tropez this past year leading up to the brand's new You Set The Tone campaign. The first in-store campaign image featuring Graham will arrive at Ulta Beauty stores this month.

"I have always taken great care of my skin and have been mindful of the amount of sun exposure I receive. I come from a family of farmers, who spent lots of time in the sun without knowing the effects of constant skin exposure," Ashley Graham explained in a press quote. "For years, I’ve used [St.Tropez] products for a natural-looking, healthy, sun-kissed glow. A good tan gives me that radiance and boost you feel after a great vacation, and with St.Tropez I can get that feeling from home!"

In a press release, Jacqueline Burchell, St.Tropez’s Global EVP of Marketing and Product Development said, "Ashley has an authentic relatability that appeals to many globally; she’s a busy working mom, a successful business woman, and a natural beauty who many truly admire. For so many people, tanning isn’t about how it makes you look, it’s how it makes them feel."

Courtesy of St.Tropez

It's been a busy season for the model, who just celebrated the first birthday of son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. "It was an incredible honor to return to the runway for the first time postpartum this past September in Milan, I can’t wait to get back to it on a more regular basis," Graham continued. "I definitely missed the glamour and the feeling of being backstage before a show while being quarantined at home! I’m hoping as we enter a new normal in 2021 that there are many more fashion moments."

Courtesy of St.Tropez

Check out the You Set The Tone campaign by visiting St.Tropez's website, or head over there if you want to shop your way through the brand's product selection — which now includes a category dedicated to Graham's favorite self-tanning products. Pick a few of them up by following the links below.

