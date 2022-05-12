Ariana Grande Wore A Super Sultry Look For Her Brother Frankie Grande’s Wedding

When it comes to wedding guest looks, Ariana Grande isn’t afraid to go a bit risqué. (She and Kendall Jenner — who wore this cutout gown to her friend’s nuptials back in November 2021 — have this fashion mindset in common.) The singer’s latest ensemble proved that, sometimes, it’s okay to throw out the proverbial rule book on wedding guest outfit, as Grande wore a midriff-baring two-piece set for her brother, Frankie Grande’s wedding on May 4.

Of course, when you’re Ariana Grande, the apparent faux pas of being seen in the same head-to-toe outfit you already wore — let alone an identical outfit to another guest — is unfathomable. Her look was a custom creation by Vera Wang and comprised of a sculpted bra top in black lamé, a matching high-waisted skirt with a sizable slit, and, in her signature fashion, a black velvet bow to hold up a glossy ponytail that sat just below the crown of her head. (Wang also designed Grande’s wedding dress for her 2021 nuptials to Dalton Gomez — a silky number with a similar neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back.)

According to Page Six, the wedding was Star Wars-themed (hence the date), so it makes sense that her bustier top appeared to be an optical illusion, with a clear strip connecting two separate pieces of fabric across her chest — an interpretation of the theme that still allowed her to keep true to her style. To offset the drama of the skirt’s slit, she wore black hosiery underneath. For makeup, she stayed glossy and minimalist with winged liner and a nude lip — both from her beauty line, r.e.m.beauty.

The look also reflected her longtime love of matching separates and monochromatism — an apt method the singer has leaned on to create many of her iconic looks. With wedding season officially in full swing, it’s certainly one you can also adopt to help you assemble a wedding guest look that best suits your personal style and a potential theme. Though, if you love this bespoke look and want to recreate it as best as possible, there are similar options available, too. See and shop a variety, below.

