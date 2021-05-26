Ariana Grande Wore The Most Pinterest-Worthy Wedding Dress

Brides-to-be and Ariana Grande stans, prepare yourself for a dose of wedding dress inspiration. The singer — who tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this May — has finally shared her bridal day look and it is absolutely stunning. For her big day, Grande wore a custom strapless wedding dress by Vera Wang. According to Vogue, the silky column gown was made from lily-white silk charmeuse and featured an empire waist. The designer dress had a sculpted neckline in the front and a plunging back with an exposed bra strap closure. (If you’re already saving this dress to your Pinterest board, no one’s blaming you.)

For those who were expecting Grande to wear something dramatic or poofy (like her gray Giambattista Valli gown at the 2020 Grammys), the singer unexpectedly did not go down this route. She went for a minimalist aesthetic instead that felt timeless and elegant. After all, Grande can always slip back into more elaborate, over-the-top looks for future red carpet events. So, enjoy dissecting her bridal day outfit from head to toe for now. For accessories, Grande (who is about five-feet tall) stood in a pair of elevated platform pumps. (The sky-high white heels were reminiscent of the ones Lady Gaga has worn on red carpets.)

When it came to jewelry, Grande chose pearl and diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, which was a style nod to the star’s engagement ring. The meaning behind her earrings — one was upside down while the other was right side up — will tug at your heartstrings. The placement of them reportedly represents the lowest “upside down” moments in her life and “how they have contributed to where and who she is now.”

A shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow topped off Grande’s bridal look. The whole outfit was styled by Mimi Cuttrell (who also works with celebrity clients like Gigi Hadid) and was a reference to a look Jo Stockton wore in Funny Face. In a series of images posted on Instagram, Grande showed off her ensemble from all angles, including her gorgeous bridal day makeup consisting of winged eyeliner — her signature.

Although Grande’s wedding dress was custom made and therefore it’s nearly impossible to get her exact piece, you can find similar styles on the market right now. Some key details to look for when channeling her Vera Wang gown is a strapless style, a plunging or cutout back, and, of course, a silky material that clings to your frame but not too tightly. You want to be able to dance — preferably while belting out the lyrics to “Sweetener.” If you’re still not completely satisfied with the bridal picks below, there’s always the option to reach out to Vera Wang directly for a custom Grande-inspired wedding dress.

