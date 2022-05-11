Though she’s yet to walk a red carpet this year, Ariana Grande still manages to incorporate touches of her signature whimsical style everywhere she goes — even through brief shots on social media. So far, fans have been treated to her singular takes on eye gems, graphic liner, and a few rare hair-down selfies, but her latest look is an all-time best. Ariana Grande’s hair was glossy and smooth for her brother's wedding, pulled back into a sleek half-pony fastened by a large, black satin ribbon. At once ultra-femme and legitimately effortless to incorporate into any hairstyle, Grande’s bow-topped hairstyle is the ultimate simple yet sophisticated wedding guest hair look.

The wedding just so happened to be Star Wars-themed, but Grande kept her groomsmaid hair, makeup, and even ensemble on the classic side — her back sequined Vera Wang two-piece set was like a compromise between intergalactic and down-to-earth. Makeup artist Ash Holm and hairstylist Josh Liu — the same celebrity-favorite duo that did Grande’s glam for her own wedding — joined forces to create her radiantly bronze makeup moment and, of course, that stunning half-pony. Brushing her hair back into a slicked-down, partless ponytail, Liu allowed the rest of the hair to flow free in bouncy, blown-out curls.

The satin bow is positioned just south of her crown, an important (and very strategic) choice — while higher-placed bows are equally stunning, they can read a bit more juvenile. Grande knows a thing or two about the mechanics of a cool, grown-up bow, too. The singer-actor-makeup mogul famously wore an impossibly long, gauzy gold bow to the 2018 Met Gala, a black tulle version for a performance, and a silky white one for The Voice. Even her wedding veil was topped with a tiny, delicate bow, giving her bridal look an exciting, retro twist.

With wedding season officially in full swing, it’s a good idea to take a page out of Grande’s big book of bows and work one into your own wedding guest look. A satin or lace bow, in (nearly) any color adds playfulness and retro-inspired romance to even the most modern wedding guest dresses while elevating simple hairstyles like ponytails, braids, and buns.

You can buy one pre-cut and hemmed and attached to a ponytail loop, or just DIY was a spool from the grocery store or local craft supply. The key things to focus on are length, color, and finish. Longer, thinner ribbons tend to infuse a more whimsical, cottagecore look, while shorter, bigger bows are more in-line with vintage sophistication — think a French New Wave feel. But really, there’s no wrong way to wear a hair bow, and that’s part of the fun. Just bow and go — that’s all there is to it.