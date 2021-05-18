This Is Why Ariana Grande's Wedding Band Is So Special

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate backyard ceremony at her home in Montecito, California. Details regarding the nuptials are still relatively under wraps (you know how super secret celeb weddings go), but some info about Grande’s wedding band has emerged. And, it brought a whole new definition to couple goals. E! News reported that the two-time Grammy winner’s new ring is a custom-made diamond and platinum band designed by Gomez himself.

Ahead of the big day, the real estate agent worked side-by-side with jewelry designer Jack Solow to create the one-of-a-kind piece for the songstress. “It’s a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band,” a spokesperson from the jewelry brand told E! News. “Dalton was very happy with it.” Photos of the wedding jewelry have yet to be released — you’ll have to use your imagination for now — but it’s safe to assume it’s as glamorous as Grande is.

Arianators (aka devoted fans of the singer) will remember Gomez’s jewelry design chops when he previously collaborated with Solow to create Grande’s custom pearl and diamond engagement ring. “Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the West Coast and I was here in my office in New York,” Solow said in an interview with E! News back in December. “He was very, very specific about what he wanted. He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way.”

Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring:

The jewelry designer even credits Gomez for the ring’s unique, off-set slanting design. “It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece.” Grande now has two custom-made, sentimental rings on her finger and the fact her now husband designed them makes the pieces all the more special.

For those wondering about the ceremony, here’s what to know so far. Grande’s representative confirmed to People that only family and friends were in attendance. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.” Another source close to the couple shared a few more details on the duo’s decision to have a low-key and private wedding. “It was beautiful, but not over the top,” the source said to E! News. “Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together.”

Gomez and Grande first made their relationship public when appearing (albeit briefly) in the music video for Justin Bieber’s quarantine anthem, “Stuck with U” in May 2020. After their initial music-related debut, Gomez and Grande have both shared a handful of selfies and couple photos on their respective Instagrams. If you want more info on Grande’s big day, be sure to circle back to this post in the future. It’ll be updated with more wedding information and details on Grande’s new ring once they come to light. In the meantime, for those seeking to purchase a wedding band, browse some platinum and diamond options, inspired by Grande, ahead.

