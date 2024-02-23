In 2023, nearly every major award show and red carpet event — see the Grammys, Met Gala, and VMAs — was notably missing one mega-famous pop star: Ariana Grande. Save for a talked-about Wimbledon appearance, the musician kept a fairly low profile in general last year. That said, Grande still seems to be kicking things into high gear, wrapping up filming of her upcoming movie Wicked and preparing to release her highly-anticipated album Eternal Sunshine on March 8. And, naturally, she’s looking incredibly stylish in the midst of it all. A few weeks after wearing a Glinda-approved Balenciaga gown, she’s back with another dreamy look: A floral mini dress courtesy of Oscar de la Renta. Retailing for a jaw-dropping $8,990, the piece is *basically* a work of art.

We’re not sure exactly where Grande donned this extravagant number (she’d fit right in at some sort of botanical garden event, though, wouldn’t she?). However, wherever she was heading, Grande called up her go-to stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, to lend a hand with the outfit. Together, they went with the New York-based luxury label’s Painted Poppies Threadwork Minidress. With its 3D-like floral motifs, the look is unlike anything we’ve seen before. And while the eye-grabbing mini dress yields a bold statement on its own, Grande decided to push the look one step further with her heels — Valentino’s red Nite-Out Satin Pump, which features a dainty bow on the side.

Grande, who is typically a pretty private person, shared more behind-the-scenes snaps of her life in the Instagram carousel, from a sweet clip with her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, to her furry friend’s cozy striped sweater. Of course, we couldn’t help but pause on slide eight, which showed an of-the-moment red tights outfit. The hosiery look, as you may know, has been co-signed by nearly every A-lister, from Elle Fanning to Anya Joy-Taylor. Now, Grande is on board with the style, too. And her approach to the trend felt so different; she paired the accessory with an oversized black puffer jacket and classic pumps.

But back to her floral dress moment. If you have a special event on the calendar (and are willing to splurge), consider pre-ordering the exact style below. Then, complete the outfit with Valentino’s bow-adorned heels, and off you go.