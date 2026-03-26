Whether playing a chess prodigy or voicing an animated character, you can always count on Anya Taylor-Joy to deliver an outstanding performance. Alongside her award-winning acting prowess, the star has become just as recognized for consistently nailing a high fashion red carpet moment like no one else could. As a bona fide fashion darling (and current Dior ambassador), Taylor-Joy’s super-sized hat was just the latest head piece to make into an already brimming archive. Just take a look at her little black Vanity Fair Oscars Party hat from earlier this month.

On March 26, the actor stepped out in Tokyo to promote The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — set to be released on April 1. As an homage to the Princess Peach character that she voices in the upcoming film, who typically wears a pink dress and a crown, Taylor-Joy has been channeling that same animated energy. Although it wasn’t a dress, the Dune 2 actor landed on the red carpet wearing a dusty pink bespoke two-piece set from Jacquemus’ Le Palmier show.

Taylor-Joy’s midi length skirt had a mermaid shaped flare at the bottom, creating a smooth hourglass silhouette on the actor. The set was complete with a matching cropped tube top, but it was her oversized hat that set an otherwise simple ensemble apart.

Mila Gruber/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy finished the look with white gold diamond rings from Tiffany & Co. (she’s a global ambassador for the jeweler), and a pair of strappy sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Mila Gruber/Getty Images

If Taylor-Joy has anything to do with it, it feels as though this Princess Peach nod won’t be her last.