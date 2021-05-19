Anya Taylor-Joy Owns This Wear-With-Anything Closet Staple

Anya Taylor-Joy has become a fashionable force on the red carpet, with styling credits going to superstar Law Roach. Her jaw-dropping looks from the past year confirm that when there’s an award show of any kind — even those of the virtual variety — the actor always delivers. (Take her emerald Dior couture gown from the 2021 Golden Globes, which was a high-fashion delight.) And while her red carpet looks indisputably deserve their praise, her effortless off-duty style certainly isn’t something to be ignored. Taylor-Joy’s recent oversized blazer outfit from Aritzia felt classic and was easy to replicate.

The Queen’s Gambit fashion icon stepped out in New York City earlier this week while wearing an oversized, double-breasted blazer from the affordable Canadian retailer. Taylor-Joy was the latest celebrity to become a member of the Aritzia fan club, joining the likes of Meghan Markle, Yara Shahidi, and Kendall Jenner. If you also frequent the fashion-girl hub, good news: Taylor-Joy’s blazer is somehow still available for purchase on Aritzia’s website for $228. As for the remaining aspects of the 25 year old’s outfit, Taylor-Joy wore a black slip dress with a subtle triangle keyhole and a pair of studded black Chelsea boots from Nasty Gal. She also donned a bandana over her face, which doubled as a protective face covering and an intriguing graphic accessory. You have to love a fashion and function style moment.

BACKGRID

In addition to being affordable, Taylor-Joy’s outer piece confirmed the oversized look is perpetually on trend. Over the past few years, boxy blazers have become a must-have hero staple in the closets of fashionistas, and it’s easy to see why. With their intrinsic connection to menswear and suits, oversized blazers serve as an exciting, subversive twist on traditional tailoring. Plus, they offer unlimited styling potential.

Taylor-Joy’s combo of a slip dress and blazer created a fun clash of feminine and masculine aesthetics — one way you can style an oversized blazer. You can also take a cue from Hailey Bieber — an enthusiast of baggy silhouettes — and wear big blazers with denim shorts and a bralette top for a warm weather-approved ensemble. Or, you can lean into the tailored aesthetic that comes with a blazer and create a suited look with coordinating trousers. See? The styling possibilities are endless. Below, you’ll find Taylor-Joy’s exact Aritzia piece, as well as other versatile tailored jackets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.