Hailey Bieber Knows You Don't Like Her In This Look, But Wears It Anyways

Hailey Bieber, with the help of her stylist Maeve Reilly, always comes up with spot-on looks for every occasion. Take her classic little black dress at a wedding last month, or all the dreamy vacation outfits on her Instagram. Her looks always feel fresh and cool. But even someone like her, who has an immaculate taste in fashion, still sometimes receives heat from fans for her style. In Bieber’s new Levi’s 501 Originals campaign, the model shared that some people do not like it when she wears oversize, baggy clothing. “I know a lot of people have dragged me about like, ‘Oh my gosh, that coat is way too big on her, but I think it looks dope,” she said in a video for Levi’s.

The short clip of Bieber dropped as part of Levi’s celebration for its 501 blue jeans — its 148th birthday is on May 20. In addition to Bieber, the campaign’s star-studded cast also includes tennis champ Naomi Osaka, YouTube star Emma Chamberlain, Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira, and more. In addition to addressing her unapologetic affinity for all things oversized, Bieber also shared that her style and fashion taste tend to change every year. “I’m the type of person with my style where I might see something that someone’s wearing and take one little piece of what they were wearing and incorporate it into something totally different,” she said in the video. “And I had so much time this year to just really dive into creating vibes for myself.”

The model is known for sporting oversized silhouettes, whether that be in her outerwear or denim choices. Last fall, she was spotted in the much publicized shearling fringe coat from Bottega Veneta, which Rihanna also wore in her September 2020 Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot. Bieber also has a weak spot for oversized blazers, which she’ll wear with jeans or cutoff shorts. Even though the model’s self-described tomboy style has received some pushback from the media in past years, she marches on with wearing what she loves. She stays true to her own style, and that’s admirable.

