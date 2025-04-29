The online clothing rental industry is booming. To wit, the market size is estimated to grow by 1.16 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. And it’s no wonder why the masses are opting to borrow looks instead of purchase new items. Not only is your wardrobe constantly being refreshed for much less money, but it also reduces overproduction of clothing. But here’s the thing: Not all rental sites are created equal. Some are best suited for upscale events, whereas others make more sense for everyday wear. Rather than trying all the different platforms out there, fashion folks in the know shared their positive rental experiences with TZR.

For Julia Gall, a freelance writer, creative consultant, and stylist, Tulerie has been a game-changer for special occasions. “There are beautiful clothes that I probably wouldn't invest in [permanently],” she says about the luxury closet-sharing app. And the overall concept of the platform is especially appealing to Gall. “I like the idea that it’s coming from someone else’s closet; it's almost like you’re borrowing it from a friend.” Similarly, Claire Brodsky, a freelance fashion writer and content creator, loves how emerging platform Pickle is peer-to-peer. “There are so many amazing closets I’d love to borrow from, not necessarily buy from,” she says to TZR. Other sites, such as Nuuly and Rent The Runway, operate a bit differently, as inventory hails from warehouses.

Get more insights from fashion insiders about the rental sites that are actually worth using.

After having a positive experience with Rent The Runway, New York-based stylist and fashion writer Tinsley Crisp decided to branch out and give Nuuly a try. According to Crisp, Nuuly is slightly cheaper. “It has its perks, like getting all six pieces at once for under $100,” she adds about the service. The fashion girl does, however, sometimes miss swapping her items mid-month at RTR — a compelling feature the company offers. “Another perk that people don't often consider is being able to purchase pieces directly from the app,” explains Crisp. “With Nuuly, you can choose to purchase an item that you've rented before returning your box at the end of the month.” The downside to the service? You can’t rent accessories.

Gall only has positive things to say about Tulerie. “They’re very good about vetting who joins,” she tells TZR about the members-only app, which requires an interview process to get in. However, she notes how the company recently opened it up to be more public while also including more contemporary brands (read: not just luxury designers). The site allows users to borrow items for four, 10, or 20 days.

“I've never had an issue [with Tulerie],” Gall adds. She scrolls at night while lounging in bed, and plugs in the dates she needs a certain look. “It’s so seamless,” the writer says about the process. And if you’re not sure how a specific piece fits? Gall recommends messaging the person who is lending it out and ask for more details. She also believes the pricing is fair. According to the site, for a four-day rental, the cost is around 5% of the retail price of the piece. “If you wanted to buy something on The RealReal, like a black tie dress, you’d probably be spending the same amount.” The expert much prefers to send the product back after the event. Another perk? You can test-drive a designer item before splurging on the piece.

Recently, Gall wore a sequin yellow Giambattista Valli dress from the site to a former colleague’s wedding — and the compliments kept rolling in all night long. “Everyone was grabbing me going ‘I love the dress.’ And it just made me feel so good.”

For those who keep their finger on the pulse of all thing style, Rent The Runway needs no introduction. Not super familiar with the company, though? Look to influencer Rayvin Huger, who has been renting from the site since she moved to New York City five years ago. “I love the ease and seamlessness of the ordering process and I love the “of the moment” high-end designers that they carry like Tory Burch and Ganni,” she explains. “Because of this, I've stayed loyal to RTR over other services because they pay attention to consumer trends.” Avoiding waste is important to Huger, too. And since she’s a “wear it once” type of shopper, RTR is a great fit for her.

Brodsky has been using Pickle religiously for a year now. However, she first discovered the site on Instagram shortly after it launched in April 2021. In addition to everyday life in New York City, Brodsky turned to Pickle for various special outings, like her 25th birthday celebration, New York Fashion Week, and a tropical getaway. “The app is super easy to navigate, and the customer service has been great,” she explains.

Out of all the categories, Brodsky recommends checking out the accessories. “No stress about fit, returns, or the back-and-forth with the owner if something doesn’t work,” she notes. “I love browsing the designer bags, hats, and more.” But she’s also had great luck with the ready-to-wear. “Last summer, I borrowed the most beautiful ombré sunset dress from Brooke Miccio,” she says, referring to the photo above. Pickle allows users to keep the clothing from as little as one day to four weeks. As for pricing, the items are around 10 to 20% of the retail price.

Much like Nuuly, you can opt for a monthly subscription at Rent The Runway. There are two different plans — limited closet access and full closet access. With the former, you can pick five items from a limited collection once a month, while the latter grants access to its entire product range. There’s also the option for one-time rentals — simply select the delivery date one to two days before you need the look. Best of all, a free backup look is included in the order (just in case you run into issues with sizing).

Not to point out the obvious, but designer handbags will cost you a pretty penny. Instead, why not borrow a luxury purse from Vivrelle? Miami-based content creator Mariana Astiazarán has given the rental service her stamp of approval. “I started using Vivrelle last summer,” she says. “I think I first heard about it on Instagram, but honestly, I remember hearing about it years ago when I was still in college.” Astiazarán’s favorite part about Vivrelle is experimenting with bags without any commitment. “I'm more of a classic bag owner when it comes to what I invest in, so being able to borrow trendier or more playful pieces has been a game changer for me,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Vivrelle also has jewelry and watches available to rent. There are four membership tiers that range from $45 to $309 a month. According to its site, the Classique — $119 a month for one bag or jewelry piece that retails for up to $4,000 — is the most popular.