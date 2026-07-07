And just like that, it’s already July. Somehow, June is in the rearview mirror, and summer seems to be flying by. But that’s not to say there aren’t plenty of pool days and beach outings ahead — not to mention a few heat waves. While you may be at the point of reaching for a ribbed tee and linen pants on repeat, don’t let your sartorial batteries lose their charge. If anything, July is already delivering a steady stream of fashion news, from new collections and store openings to celebrity-fronted campaigns.

In terms of summer shopping, Agolde’s latest launch is sure to please. The denim brand recently expanded its ultra-soft, lightweight Flyweight fabric — crafted from 70% lyocell and 30% cotton—across 17 styles spanning denim, jackets, and shorts. For something a bit dressier, turn to Meshki’s new The Collector collection, which features special occasion-ready dresses and office-approved separates. There are also plenty of celebrity campaigns to admire, including Chanel’s latest Coco Crush ad starring singer and brand ambassador Gracie Abrams.

Without further ado, scroll below for a breakdown of July’s noteworthy fashion news. As always, this post will be updated throughout the month — so don't forget to check back.

Meshki Launches The Collector

Courtesy Of Meshki

Sydney-based label Meshki launched its latest collection, The Collector, on July 7. Priced between $55 and $149, the line eschews fleeting trends in favor of a focus on texture and form, with slinky maxi dresses and flowy separates among the standout pieces. Key fabrics and details include fluid satin, corded lace, custom organic hardware, and vintage-inspired botanical motifs.

Agolde Expands Its Flyweight Fabric To New Categories

Courtesy Of Agolde

Much to the delight of Agolde shoppers, the denim brand is expanding its new, innovative Flyweight fabric to additional categories. Already a bestseller, the material is crafted from a blend of 70% lyocell (made from wood pulp) and 30% cotton, and is designed with fluidity, drape, and softness in mind. Now, the Flyweight collection spans 17 styles across denim, jackets, and shorts, with customer favorites like the Indra Short and Low Curve Jean included in the lineup.

Tiffany & Co. Unveils Its New Campaign Starring Mikey Madison

Courtesy Of Tiffany & Co.

On July 6, Tiffany & Co. unveiled its Love & Celebration campaign starring Academy Award-winning actor Mikey Madison. The campaign spotlights the luxury jeweler’s new Sixteen Stone by Tiffany solitaire diamond ring, which, according to a press release, was inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s iconic 1959 design. (During his tenure at Tiffany & Co., the French jeweler served as a vice president and became one of the first designers to sign his own work.) An official house ambassador, Madison models the engagement ring in the imagery against what appears to be the New York City skyline.

Lang Opens Its DTLA Flagship Store

Courtesy Of Lang

On July 5, concept store Lang opened a new flagship at ROW DTLA, a mix of independent shops, dining destinations, and creative offices in Downtown Los Angeles’ historic Arts District. (Lang’s first location is at 441 Gin Ling Way in Central Plaza.) At the new store, customers can shop a curated selection of Asian-founded brands and objects. The opening coincides with the debut of an exclusive collab with PONDER.ER, a queer Hong Kong-based design duo.

Gracie Abrams Fronts Chanel’s Latest Campaign

Courtesy of Chanel

She’s a bona fide Chanel girl. As an ambassador for the storied fashion house, Gracie Abrams fronted its latest Coco Crush campaign, modeling jewelry from the collection. In the images, the “Close to You” singer lounged poolside, wearing the line’s signature quilted motif in the form of a choker and ring, along with a few dainty ear cuffs. Abrams was joined by model Mona Tougaard, who sported equally luxe pieces from the Coco Crush collection.

Shinola Unveils The Latest Installment Of Its Great American Series

Courtesy Of Shinola

On July 1, Detroit-based lifestyle brand Shinola unveiled the latest installment of its Great Americana series, honoring comedian and Detroit native Gilda Radner. Designed in collaboration with Radner’s estate, the limited-edition collection includes two Detroit-assembled watches and a leather jewelry case. To accompany the launch, Shinola released a campaign starring Molly Shannon, Alan Zweibel, and Ashley Padilla, all of whom have been influenced by Radner’s legacy.