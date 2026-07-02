Some things really do come down to good genes, and I would wager that Anne Hathaway’s hair is among them. Yes, the Academy Award winner regularly works with some of the most talented hairstylists and colorists in the biz, and likely has an incredible routine. But you can tell when a great artist is starting with an ideal canvas, and Hathaway’s hair is exactly that. And for her latest follicular masterpiece, the movie star is donning some coppery amber highlights that are perfect for summer.

The actor, who recently announced her third pregnancy via a very adorable Instagram post, has been out and about in New York City, promoting her upcoming film The Odyssey. While her maternity style has, understandably, been grabbing most of the headlines (including on her own IG), it was her hair that caught my eye. After several months rocking the deep espresso brown that’s become something of a signature, Hathaway joined that age-old summer tradition of lightening up a bit — specifically in the form of warm, amber-brown highlights, woven throughout a chocolatey base.

The multi-dimensional color looks a little different depending on the lighting; in some shots, the coppery red tones really pop, while in others, the golden undertones command the attention — the hallmark of an appropriately vibrant summer color. In every picture, the star’s bouncy blowout, styled by Orlando Pita, helps further emphasize the pretty hues.

(+) Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images (+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/3

While Hathaway might be most closely associated with “color-drenched” shades of rich brown, this isn’t the first time the star has added some summery highlights to her hair. Back in 2011, she wore golden, face-framing highlights to the 83rd Oscars ceremony, which she co-hosted.