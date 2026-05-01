Molly Rogers is finally getting her due. After working under the tutelage of Patricia Fields on Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada, the costume designer has since taken creative control, leading the wardrobe department for both sequels — most recently, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is already earning her widespread praise as it hits theaters today.

Though Rogers credits Fields for establishing each character’s style in the original 2006 film, she carried the fashion forward for the sequel. “It’s really the story the clothing is trying to tell — of a powerful editor [Miranda], a very ambitious Emily Charlton, and Andy Sachs, a reporter who is more mature but still a fish out of water in the fashion world,” the longtime costume designer tells TZR on a call. When it came to wardrobe, Rogers prioritized silhouettes that were equal parts practical and fashion-forward. “I think it's important in a fashion magazine office — and for subway commutes — that you have pieces that function but also feel feminine and colorful,” she explains.

Andy, for instance, traded her Chanel jackets and those iconic tall heeled boots from the original film for more tailored separates, such as Ralph Lauren blazers and vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suits. “Andy is very knowledgeable and smart, and she’s a New Yorker, but she's still much more of a left-brain writer than the Clackers [aka her Runway co-workers] around her,” Rogers says of the character. Still at the helm of Runway, Miranda’s wardrobe reflects her power at the magazine, with a focus on clean silhouettes, strong shoulders, and minimal adornment. Meanwhile, former Runway assistant Emily Charlton has leveled up her career, taking on a senior executive role at Dior — prompting her wardrobe to follow suit, with an edgy New York-meets-Paris sensibility.

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In addition to the press circuit for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the costume designer is staying busy with other projects, including cooking up a Macy’s On 34th collaboration, set to launch May 6. As it turns out, those closest to her have been encouraging this partnership for quite some time. “My family had always said, ‘Why can't you do something with Macy’s? We want to be in the Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Rogers joked.

Much to the delight of her longtime fans, the forthcoming collection pays homage to some of her most well-known work. “We took the top hits and made it a Macy’s vibe,” Rogers says of her approach to the line. “That was really fun for me, because I had a lot of inspiration, as you can imagine, to pull from,” she adds. Naturally, the assortment includes a cerulean blue duster coat — a nod to the now-viral knit in The Devil Wears Prada. Meanwhile, a pink tiered skirt calls to mind Sex and the City’s opening credits.

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Speaking of Sex and the City, the costume designer gushes about how proud she is to have worked with Fields on the iconic series. “I took a lot from her through osmosis, and I tried to honor her aesthetic, because it is my aesthetic as well. We were downtown girls together, and I think that’s reflected in Carrie’s wardrobe,” Rogers notes, adding that the character’s beloved newspaper dress will always be a favorite of hers. That creative partnership has also led to some of her most surreal, pinch-me moments. “Sitting at the Oscars with Patricia Field when she was nominated for The Devil Wears Prada — there we were, two wild and crazy girls,” she recalls.

As for what’s next for Rogers? “I am gonna go work on my tan,” she shares with a laugh. After the whirlwind year she’s had, who could blame the costume designer for taking a well-earned break? For now, though, she’s keeping a close eye on what the masses will sport to see The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters. “I hope they come to Macy’s, pick something to wear, and enjoy the movie.”