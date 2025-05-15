At this point, the question isn’t which celebrity has tried a see-through look, it’s who hasn’t. In 2025 alone, fashion muses like Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Emily Ratajkowski, Tyla, and Halle Berry (to name a few), have gone sheer for the Met Gala, the Academy Awards, and every A-list affair in between. In addition to more elevated events, transparent attire has dominated the street style scene, too. On May 14, Angelina Jolie was spotted in a sheer LBD, complete with lingerie-inspired accents. The icon’s striking set marked her most translucent style in years.

If you keep tabs on Jolie’s red carpet rotation, you know she’s impartial to a sheer overlay — as evidenced by her latest look. Outside the iconic Atelier Jolie flagship store in NoHo, the founder was snapped by the paparazzi wearing all-black, starting with the aforementioned LBD. Jolie’s noir number featured two separates: a lingerie-inspired slip and a sheer, calf-length overlay. The mini, for one, looked sultry with a sweetheart neckline, a corset with visible boning, and a lace-embellished hem. Then, the ruched, high-neck cover-up stretched below her knee for extra coverage. In true Jolie form, the Maria actor layered an elongated matching coat overtop. Its satin accents and cropped sleeves were especially chic.

She chose her favorite suede heels from Manolo Blahnik, also in black. Jolie’s carry-all of the evening was hidden beneath her outerwear, but it appeared to be the Dior St. Honore Bag — her current go-to purse. Barely-tinted aviator sunglasses finished her OOTN.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

If you haven’t entered your sheer era yet, take it from Jolie: summer is the perfect time to give it a go. Follow the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actor’s lead and start with a layered LBD. Then, expand to bolder designs from there.