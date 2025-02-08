For some children of celebrities, their introduction to Hollywood is slow and steady. Perhaps they tag along for their parent’s movie premiere or two. But not Angelina Jolie. Her first step-and-repeat was at the 58th Annual Academy Awards in 1986. She joined her father, Jon Voight, who received a Best Actor nomination for his performance in Runaway Train. So, by the time her breakout role came in the 1997 movie George Wallace (for which she won her first Golden Globe), she already had 12 years of red carpet dressing experience. As proven by her elevated initial ensembles, this early entry to stardom certainly had its perks.

The turn of the century marked one of Jolie’s busiest style streaks. By starring in back-to-back blockbusters, including 1998’s Gia and 1999’s Girl, Interrupted, she was constantly at A-list affairs. Thanks to continuous press tours and award seasons, Jolie instantly became one-to-watch on the fashion front. In ‘98, she made her Emmy Awards debut in a nude Randolph Duke dress with a sheer, rhinestone-embellished underlay skirt. Then, in ‘99, she attended her first Globes without her father in a sparkling halter-neck gown, also from Randolph Duke. And in the 2000s, her sartorial skill soared to new heights.

Fast forward to 2020, when she embraced modern minimalism with help from Versace, Dior, Balmain, Valentino, and Chloé (to name a few ateliers). “I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite purse,” Jolie told Vogue U.K. in 2021. “I don’t change things often, you know? That’s one of my things.” In 2020, she even tossed her hat into the designer ring with Atelier Jolie — a part high-end retail boutique and part arts space based in New York. But according to Jolie, her new business venture isn’t “really about fashion.” “I don’t want to be a big fashion designer. I want to build a house for other people to become that,” she told Vogue in 2023.

All this to say? Jolie’s red carpet evolution is a long and winding one, and certainly isn’t slowing down. Keep scrolling for her best looks so far, and stay tuned to TZR as her umpteenth award season rages on.

Academy Awards, 1986

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

At just 11 years old, Jolie attended the Academy Awards with her father, Voight. She went full ‘80s in an all-lace dress, complete with striking shoulder pads.

Tru Hotel Re-Opening, 1991

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Jolie’s penchant for polished suits started long ago. This light gray matching set from 1991 is still a fan-favorite.

George Wallace Premiere, 1997

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Before heading into the George Wallace premiere at the Director’s Guild Theater, photographers captured Jolie’s strapless naked dress and matching heels.

Emmy Awards, 1998

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

In honor of her first Emmy Awards, Jolie stunned in a Randolph Duke nude number, which featured a sheer rhinestone-embellished underlay.

Golden Globe Awards, 1999

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

With her new Golden Globe in tow, Jolie shimmered in head-to-toe rhinestones from Randolph Duke, once again.

Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2000

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie’s semi-sheer slip dress looked so chic alongside a classic 2000s shawl in baby pink.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider L.A. Premiere, 2001

J. P. Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Once she was cast in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, the leading lady’s aesthetic took a grungy turn. At the action movie’s L.A. premiere, she channeled her character in low-rise leather pants, a coordinating tank top, and pointy boots.

Beyond Borders Premiere, 2003

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment

The sheen finish on this pastel green halter-neck dress felt right up Jolie’s alley.

Academy Awards, 2004

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

The nominated star’s shiny streak continued at the 2004 Academy Awards. She was a vision in an ivory plunging gown and a coordinating shawl, both from Marc Bouwer.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith L.A. Premiere, 2005

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiere, Jolie took style cues from her character in a halter-neck leather gown, courtesy of Versace.

Kung Fu Panda Premiere, 2008

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment

With her growing baby bump on full display, Jolie posed for photographers in an olive green floor-length gown from Max Azria Atelier.

The Tourist Premiere, 2010

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment

Jolie’s long-sleeve cashmere dress from Versace was a master class in winter whites styling.

Golden Globe Awards, 2011

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

This sparkly emerald green gown from — you guessed it — Versace, proved Jolie can pull off any shade of green.

Cannes Film Festival, 2011

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment

The crowd went wild when Jolie arrived at the Cannes The Tree Of Life premiere in a rich, chocolate brown gown from Versace, of course.

World War Z Premiere, 2013

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment

At the World War Z premiere, Jolie pulled off a peplum-shaped bodice with ease.

Academy Awards, 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment

For the 2014 Oscars, Jolie got her hands on an ultra-beaded champagne gown from Elie Saab Fall 2013 Couture.

Maleficent Premiere, 2014

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At the world premiere of Maleficent, Jolie’s leather-inspired draped gown from Versace felt so villainous. While the fabric may resemble leather, it’s actually rubberized silk, which is the more sustainable option.

First They Killed My Father Premiere, 2017

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment

Jolie rarely dons a ball gown this voluminous, but the muted purple design from Dior Fall 2017 Couture aligned with her signature style. Note the sleek pleating from head-to-toe.

BAFTAs, 2018

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

If you look closely enough, you’ll see this one-shoulder noir number from Ralph & Russo is entirely velvet.

Critics’ Choice Awards, 2018

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jolie’s feather-embellished LWD from Ralph & Russo at the Critics’ Choice Awards was such a pleasant surprise.

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil Photocall, 2019

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Jolie posed for photographers at a Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil photo call in a flowy purple top from Givenchy. The vibrant color was a shocking selection for the neutral-loving fashion muse.

The Eternals UK Premiere, 2021

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie made a classic combo (a white button-down and a black blazer) feel glamorous with a voluminous skirt from Valentino Haute Couture.

Rome Film Fest, 2021

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment

Hand-in-hand with her children, Zahara Marley and Shiloh, Jolie sparkled in a delicately draped metal-mesh Versace gown.

Reefer Madness: The Musical Opening Night, 2024

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

At the opening night performance of Reefer Madness: The Musical, Jolie and her child, Vivienne styled tailored menswear attire. Jolie, for one, went casual in a printed white T-shirt and a black suit set.

Tony Awards, 2024

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Before taking home her first Tony Award for producing the Broadway musical The Outsiders, Jolie shut down the carpet in a teal velvet-covered gown from (who else?) Versace.

Cannes Film Festival, 2024

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Before receiving an eight-minute standing ovation for her performance in Maria, Jolie smiled for the cameras in a nude-colored gown from Tamara Ralph. Extra points for her faux fur stole in a matching tan shade.

Governors Awards, 2024

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jolie’s everyday closet is full of archival jewels. But at the Governors Awards, she finally brought her vintage skills to the red carpet with this “no label” halter-neck number from LA’s The Kit Vintage.

Golden Globe Awards, 2025

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

You may recognize this silver fringed moment from the Alexander McQueen Spring 2025 show. Contrary to the runway model, Jolie styled the abstract gown without the hood.