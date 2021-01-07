Ask any fashion aficionado to show you which handbags they've spent months saving up for recently, and you'll likely see a lot of Christian Dior. After debuting in 2018, its Book Tote became the uncontested carryall bag for those looking to master airport and beach style. At the same time, buzzy style icons (Rihanna and Karlie Kloss included) were embracing the Saddle Bag for its ability to add a memorable, aughts-worthy punch to any look. Both historic silhouettes have made the house a must-watch for new bag drops, which is why Dior's Caro bag is drumming up tons of buzz. With it, they're offering the masses a luxe, everyday option when they need it most.

On Jan. 7, the maison's newly-unveiled creation went live on its site, displaying all the hallmark features of a Dior bag in totally new ways. The silhouette is über practical — a flap bag apropos of the Diorama, rendered in the iconic cannage etching that's present across its slingback pumps and Lady Dior purses (including Princess Diana's very own). To achieve the quilted look, each bag is individually imbued with 18,000 stitches, all meticulously done by the house's atelier in Italy. The bag is complete with antique gold accents, including the emblematic CD-clasp on its facade and its delicate chain-link strap, which also invokes the designer's initials.

The Caro is occasion-less, in the very best way — luxurious enough to take out to dinner, yet unfussy enough to run to the grocery store with. Its multi-strap functionality offers the convenience of carrying it several ways, while also fitting all your essentials (keys, phone, wallet, mask: check). If your everyday color story is head-to-toe black, you're in luck — the Caro comes in the inky shade, as well as gray, beige, and ivory. For those looking to stand out, consider going with its camel, shearling-lined alternative. Early-'00s fans: the tie-dye denim version is sure to please.

