Florence Pugh pulled off one of the great beauty sleights of hand ever this week when she showed off a long, shoulder-skimming bob — the first time she’d worn her hair down and free-flowing in months — only to buzz it all just four days later. Just debuted at the 2023 Met Gala, Florence Pugh’s shaved head is already poised to be one of the most dramatic reveals in the fundraiser’s history. Even among her fellow A-list attendees, many of whom also used the cream-colored carpet to announce a major aesthetic change, Pugh’s commitment to the unexpected is the only constant about her.

Even before her internet-shaking appearance on the legendary Met stairs, fans seemed to sense the always-playful Pugh was up to something big. Considering she’d chopped her hair into a pixie cut, grew it out, trimmed it again, and worn it in a series of never-ending experimental styles over the course of just one year, seeing her with a rather straightforward platinum, bob at a Tiffany & Co. event on April 27 felt like a sign, if you will. Now, after showing up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a fully shaved head and a towering headpiece, it’s possible that her bob from late April was a wig disguising her real hair beneath — a blonde herring, if you will.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Pugh’s latest experiment paid off beautifully. Her close-cropped buzz cut is soft and striking, only serving to better show off her famous features — and the sultry, smoky-gray eyeshadow of her Met Gala look. When paired with her freshly-shaved head, Pugh’s crownlike feathered hairpiece feels symbolic: She doesn’t need a single inch of length to stun at any event.

Pugh’s hair just days earlier. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the exact inspiration behind Pugh’s Met Gala look is yet to be revealed, one thing’s for certain: Though the event isn’t even over, this is one style already destined for the all-time great list.