The past year has been filled with major changes for Angelina Jolie. While that applies to her personal life, too, her professional scope has seriously expanded in particular. She focused on producing with an emphasis on live theater, dabbled in fashion design with her Atelier Jolie brand, and worked the film festival circuit. Aesthetically, things are pretty different, too. She traded in her signature espresso hair color for increasingly light shades of blonde, and has been experimenting with assorted styles on the red carpet. For her latest magazine appearance, though, she truly went all-out. Jolie has curly hair on the new cover of CR Fashion Book, a vibrant, vintage-inspired combination of spirals and coils that makes her look fresh from a disco dance floor. It’s a far cry from the sophisticated-with-an-edgy-undercurrent vibe she usually opts for in public — and judging by the public’s reaction to the cover release, it might be one of her coolest moves yet.

Jolie’s cover is actually part of a special issue, called CR Love & Fantasies. It makes sense to secure such a legendary face for the limited-edition tome, her multi-page photoshoot accompanied by a deep-dive interview conducted by magazine founder and editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld.

Jolie doesn’t have those tightly-wound blonde curls in every single photo included, but the style definitely makes for her most striking pictures. Not only does the style allow for tons of volume, movement, and shape, but it also helps show off all the dimension in her gold-toned blonde hair. Celebrity pro Renato Campora, who regularly works with Jolie on all sorts of appearances and campaigns, styled the curls for the shoot using Maria Nila products for color-treated hair.

Even casual fans know Jolie is the sort to continuously push the envelope, but the past few months have been especially exciting. She premiered a new tattoo at the 2024 TONY Awards, showed off a number of timeless looks at the Venice Film Festival in promotion of her upcoming Maria Callas biopic, and has started to focus on centering her now-grown children’s professional work. If anything, her bold disco curls just emphasize her willingness to consistently try new things.