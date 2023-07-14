Every time you tune into a new episode of And Just Like That..., you know what to expect from your favorite friend group: there’s drama, romance, and plenty of fun sartorial moments. The characters are always perfectly dressed for every occasion, whether they’re meeting up for drinks or attending a school function. This week, we couldn’t help but notice all the cool bags that popped up in episode 5 of AJLT Season 2, ranging from Carrie’s vintage Pierre Cardin piece to Nya’s woven bag from Marina Raphael, which seems like the perfect resort staple for those of us enjoying summer right now.

As fans know, the accessories are always a highlight in the show with the purses often drawing in viewer intrigue — Carrie’s sequin Fendi design went viral last season, after all. Since the episode flew by for us (and presumably for you as well), we’re revisiting several of the best bag moments from the latest scenes ahead. We rounded up some of our favorite styles and even tracked down where to buy Nya’s exact carryall, plus similar alternatives to the other pieces you saw on-screen. Should you need to refresh your accessories collection or simply want to “window shop,” scroll below to check out all the bags.

A Logo Crossbody Bag

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

After Carrie accidentally causes a biker George to crash onto the sidewalk, she accompanies him to urgent care. In this scene, her Pierre Cardin crossbody bag almost blends in perfectly with the colors of her Vivienne Westwood plaid coat.

A Brown Chain Bag

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

For a Halloween party, Charlotte and Harry dressed up as Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings, the spies from FX’s series The Americans. As part of her look, Charlotte carries a structured brown bag with a gold chain and (what appears to be) a woven design on the front.

A Leather Tote

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

We want to copy Seema’s all-white look from head-to-toe. Her buttery leather tote would make the perfect 9-to-5 bag.

A Woven Bag & Brown Tote

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Miranda and Nya have a coffee break and we certainly noticed their handbags. Miranda opted for a casual brown tote while Nya chose a resort-inspired piece from Marina Raphael. It was just oh-so casually positioned on the bench for the viewers.