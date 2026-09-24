Call it an early Halloween treat: American Horror Story is back with its spooky new season, simply titled 13. For the Wednesday night premiere, stars stepped out at Hotel Chelsea in their sleekest all-black outfits. After all, the newest slate of episodes follows the coven from the show’s beloved third and eighth seasons, so plenty of witchy fashion was in order.

Jessica Lange made a rare public appearance, sporting Valentino by Alessandro Michele — fitting for the iconic performer (and the Supreme) who will play five different roles in American Horror Story: 13. Sarah Paulson delivered a dramatic red carpet look in a black gown with a ruffled and mesh neckline from Valentino’s Spring 2025 couture collection. Texture also reigned in dresses worn by Billie Lourd, Angela Bassett, Mena Suvari, Jamie Brewer, and Elle Chapman, ranging from soft velvet to eye-catching sequins and flowers.

On the other side of the fashion spectrum, stars like Gabourey Sidibe, Avantika, and Leslie Grossman chose minimalism in subtle styles with luxe fabrics. Each used standout jewelry to further elevate their looks. Take a closer look at all of their on-theme ensembles below.

Jessica Lange

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Who’s the baddest witch in town? That would be Jessica Lange, of course. The iconic actor hit the red carpet in a black Valentino midi dress and matching block-heeled pumps, complete with her signature tousled hair. Lange’s most enchanting statement came from her Valentino DeVain bag, which was covered in gleaming beaded flowers.

Sarah Paulson

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Sarah Paulson wore a black velvet gown from Valentino’s Spring 2025 couture collection by Alessandro Michele. The style included layers of tulle and a mesh neck panel for added drama. Stylist Karla Welch matched the piece’s flair with long diamond and pearl drop earrings and a large Effy Jewelry diamond ring.

Angela Bassett

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Angela Bassett stunned at the premiere in a black Falguni Shane Peacock dress. The sculptural piece included an asymmetric neckline and tiered hem with rows of thin feathers. To finish her look, stylist Jennifer Austin added black platform heels, a bejeweled skull clutch, and diamond jewelry from Marie Mas and Mindi Mond.

Billie Lourd

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Billie Lourd continued her love of vintage-influenced pieces in a Rodarte minidress. The black velvet style featured a flounced neckline and cold-shoulder straps, complete with a cluster of rosettes. Thin black slingback sandals finished the actor’s ensemble.

Gabourey Sidibe

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Gabourey Sidibe wore a black gown with an asymmetric neckline and drop-waist silk skirt for her return to American Horror Story. The star’s look was complete with a gold bangle and intricate drop earrings.

Avantika

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AHS newcomer Avantika arrived in a black floor-length dress with a sparkly lace bodice. The actor let her dress take center stage, pairing the V-necked piece with diamond cluster post earrings.

Leslie Grossman

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Leslie Grossman was polished in a black strapless dress with a V-shaped neckline. The actor added a satin clutch and ankle-strapped pumps to her minimalist look, which included a red lip that perfectly matched the red carpet.

Jamie Brewer

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Jamie Brewer bloomed at Hotel Chelsea in a black lace dress covered in pink and green embroidered flowers. The textured piece was paired with diamond starburst earrings, as well as a set of crystal-trimmed sandals.

Mena Suvari

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On the red carpet, Mena Suvari shone in a black Christian Siriano dress that just walked the runway at New York Fashion Week. The actor’s Spring 2026 style included an asymmetric skirt and high neckline covered in sequins. Slingback pumps, layered rings, and a blood-red manicure and lip rounded out the look.

Elle Chapman

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Elle Chapman made a sleek entrance in a short-sleeved crop top and midi skirt. Both lace pieces were covered in swirling floral patterns, which the actor elevated with thin black sandals.