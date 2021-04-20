Sarah Paulson Just Wore This Popular White Dress From H&M

When you’re in a hurry or having one of those I-don’t-know-what-to-wear days, a dress can easily help you avoid the headache of getting dressed. For spring and summer, especially, there are so many dress options on the market like cutout flouncy midi pieces or a cute floral slip, which you can pair with a cardigan for a more covered-up look on Zoom calls. Sarah Paulson’s the latest celeb to invest in a cute summer frock — Paulson’s dress is from the Simone Rocha x H&M collaboration.

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has styled stars such as Justin Bieber and Judy Greer, shared a quick Instagram photo of Paulson in her look. Welch captioned the photo: “It was the Mondayest Monday, but then Lady P texted me this selfie of herself in @simonerocha_ x @hm and the day truly improved 🖤” The puff-sleeve eyelet dress alone was a statement, but Paulson took it to the next level with her accessories. She wore a magenta pink lip and a pearl embellished headband to give the whimsical dress an even more romantic, doll-like energy. For those who eagerly awaited this H&M designer collab to shop back in March, you’ll know the pieces sold out quickly. It seems like Paulson managed to get her hands on at least one item from the collection (lucky) and the playful dress is the perfect piece to wear throughout spring and summer.

Paulson In The Simone Rocha x H&M Dress:

The Dress In The Campaign:

Courtesy of Simone Rocha X H&M

Just because Paulson's exact dress is currently sold out, however, that doesn't mean you can’t find similar ones on the market. White dresses, especially those with floaty sleeves and relaxed silhouettes, are one of spring's biggest dress trends thanks to their versatility. Whether you pair your LWD (little white dress) with bold, colorful accessories or keep it classic with minimalist gold pieces, endless outfit combinations await. To recreate Paulson’s effortlessly cool look, browse some of TZR’s favorite white summer dresses, below. If you feel inspired to continue shopping and want even more options, check out these breezy frocks that are similar to the popular Nap Dress.

