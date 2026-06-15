If Amal Clooney has ever had a bad hair day, it has yet to be documented. Since marrying actor George Clooney in 2014, the international human rights attorney has been the subject of pretty much non-stop media attention, with photo documentation of everything from her trips to the beach and date nights to movie premieres and royal weddings. And through it all, not a single hair has ever been out of place. (I genuinely don’t know if that’s even a possibility.) Yet even with that impressive mane resume, I think the “bell-bottom” haircut she just got in Thailand might be among her most flawless looks yet.

Clooney debuted the style at the 2026 Cartier Initiative Awards in Bangkok, where she delivered the keynote address. In photos posted to Instagram by hairstylist and makeup artist Dimitris Giannetos, the barrister can be seen with her long, dimensional brunette hair parted slightly off-center. While one side of the hair was pushed behind her back, the other side cascaded down the front, pooling into a large, swooping curl reminiscent of, well, bell-bottom jeans.

“Amal attended the Cartier event wearing a lilac Prada dress with Cartier jewelry, so I wanted to complete the look on her hair with something timeless, chic, but at the same time make it bold,” Giannetos said in the caption of the post. “Since her dress is geometrical, I wanted her hair to have a ‘70s flair! I gave her the ‘Bell-Bottom Haircut’ before I styled it in a soft, bouncy blowout!”

Giannetos paired the dynamic hairstyle with a blushy makeup look, created with Charlotte Tilbury makeup “in periwinkle tones.” It consisted of full lashes, a satiny, neutral lip, and flushed cheeks.