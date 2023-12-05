Do you have time for just one more food-themed beauty trend before 2023 officially wraps up? You’re not alone if concepts like “gingerbread hair” and “espresso lips” are wearing a bit thin, but the year’s grande finale is worth sticking around for — it might just be the best of the bunch, and its arrival is certainly timely. For a Dec. 3 movie premiere in London, a radiant Amal Clooney walked the carpet with her husband, a black velvet gown, and the single greatest lip color for winter. Clooney’s red lipstick was a perfect match to her nail color, both stunningly bright against her long, dark dress. Together, they make what celebrity cosmetic artist and hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos describes as “cherry girl makeup,” a TikTok juggernaut that, as Clooney demonstrates, can easily be translated from the FYP to A-list events.

The bold, brilliant reds are, of course, a seasonal favorite every winter. Clooney, though, takes the cold-weather glamour even further with her outfit’s sumptuous, velvety texture and that coordination between her lip and nail colors. Notably, the look Giannetos created revolves around cherry red, a shade beloved for its pink undertones. This stands in contrast a blue-red, with the former considered a more holiday-friendly color as its found more often in nature this time of year. Think of it as the exact tone of the cluster of bright red berries that usually accompany a hanging bouquet of mistletoe.

Clooney’s been on a streak of sultry, trending looks all year — she’s woven seasonal highlights into her hair, experimented with makeup colors and placement, and emerged as a true tastemaker along the way. She’s been a fashion icon from the moment she hit the scene, but her increasingly bold beauty choices just adds to her ever-growing list of aesthetic accolades.

Over on his Instagram page, Giannetos was generous enough to let fans in on the exact products used to bring her look to life. The lips are the star of the show, of course, but he relied on a slew of Charlotte Tilbury complexion products — including the ever-viral Hollywood Flawless Filter — and eye makeup for all-over radiance.

Clooney’s red lipstick is actually a discontinued shade called Cherry Dreams, but the brand has similar picks perfect for recreating the cherry girl trend at home. Shop the essentials just below.