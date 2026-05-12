When you think of Aly Raisman, red, white, and blue sequin-covered leotards likely come to mind. After all, she was famously the captain for the United States women’s Olympic gymnastics team in both 2012 and 2016. (Perhaps you remember the “Fierce Five,” the powerhouse group of females that competed in the former games?) Since retiring from the sport in 2020, however, Raisman has traded unitards for breezy silhouettes, steadily carving out a place for herself in the fashion world.

“I think my style is very feminine; I like something that really fits me really well,” she tells TZR at a recent shopping event in Chicago with T.J. Maxx, where the athlete is an official “Maxxinista” brand partner. Among her wardrobe staples? Sundresses, especially floral styles, which feel fitting given the former gymnast’s penchant for gardening in her hometown of Needham, Massachusetts, where she currently resides. Gesturing to the stack of summery frocks in her T.J. Maxx cart, Raisman — who arrived at the event in a ladylike white embroidered midi dress — adds that kitten heels have slowly but surely become her go-to footwear silhouette. “I love, love shoes, especially a super comfortable heel that I can wear out,” she continues.

Like many of us, Raisman is currently searching for the perfect wedding guest dress (‘tis the season). “I love pastel colors; they’re so simple and pretty,” she says of the styles that best reflect her personal taste. Her shopping cart also included a lineup of small, structured Aldo bags, along with a quirky fish-shaped purse.

As for Raisman’s summer beauty philosophy? “The less products on my face, the better,” she says. When temperatures rise, her routine stays minimal, centered around cream bronzer and a soft blush — which the former gymnast also dabs onto her lips for a cohesive look. Turning her attention to the makeup and skin care aisles, she adds, “They have so much beauty here; I got my mom this heel scrubber.”

That same intuitive approach guides the way Raisman shops for fashion, too. Rather than focusing on labels, she gravitates toward pieces that simply feel right. “I just go toward what I’m drawn to, and that’s how I discover brands I may not have known before,” she says of browsing retailers like T.J. Maxx. Her advice for anyone on the hunt for summer fashion or beauty staples? Trust your instincts. “Just go with that — there’s no right or wrong answer,” she says.

With that in mind, a few of Raisman’s warm-weather favorites below may just inspire your next purchase.