It could be argued that no one knows shoes better than Carrie Bradshaw. The columnist and protagonist of the early aughts show Sex And The City (famously played by Sarah Jessica Parker) was the type of woman to fall in and out of love, and while her romances rarely ended well, her shoe collection was always on the upswing. Whether she bought a pair for a date or as compensation from a bad breakup, the NYC fashion plate was known for her love of sky-high heels. Since moving to the city myself, I’ve had a hard time avoiding the style myself. I love how they elevate my look, lengthen my legs, and make that unmistakable click-clack sound when strutting down the street.

We all have our go-to heels — classic black or nude pumps are typical go-tos for many. But why not expand your collection with something a little bolder and more vibrant, a pair that would make Bradshaw proud? A statement shoe that turns heads and becomes a true investment piece in your wardrobe. As the SATC star proved for year, an it-girl heel can be anything you make it, as long as it’s worn with confidence and a styled-out look.

And just like that, The Zoe Report has found 15 heels Carrie Bradshaw wouldn’t be able to resist, from high-end options to picks under $100. Happy shopping...

Sam Edelman Jace Kitten Heel Sandal $160 See On Sam Edelman Florals for spring, groundbreaking. As you get ready to step into the warm-weather season, it’s time to let your closet blossom. And what better way to do that than literally bringing florals into the mix via adorable mule heels?

Reformation Iris Pump $298 See On Reformation Tiger-print Mary Jane slingbacks were not on my 2026 bingo card, mainly because I didn’t know they existed. The printed cowhide makes them wildly chic and the easiest way to make your look roar.

Christian Louboutin Cassia Lace Up $1,195 See On Christian Louboutin Balletcore is one of my favorite trends on the shoe scene right now, and this pair of Christian Louboutin heels takes first prize. The toe box, crafted to mirror a classic pointe shoe, adds an element of artistry that makes them truly unique.

Khaite Liria Ankle Strap Sandal $2,100 See On Khaite When I first saw these heels from Khaite drop, I was shocked, as the brand typically keeps its color palette fairly neutral. This just goes to show that a designer can always surprise and inspire their audience. In addition to the vibrant teal hue, the double wrap detailing around the ankle makes for a perfectly chic shoe.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Blue Satin Jewel Buckle Pumps $1,450 See On Manolo Blahnik One can’t discuss Carrie Bradshaw fashion and not mention Manolo Blahnik. This jeweled buckle pump is such a powerful statement shoe. And no worries if you don’t enjoy blue — the style comes in 10 additional colorways.

Prada Satin and Metallic Leather Pumps $1,250 See On Prada Miuccia Prada knows how to make a great shoe, and these mint-colored pumps with a silver toe make a bold yet refined statement.

Proenza Schouler Tee Thong Feather Sandals in Slick Nappa $1,290 $450 See On Proenza If I know Carrie Bradshaw the way I think I do, I know she’d need to have these kitten heels immediately. The perfect pair for your next tropical escape, picture yourself sipping on a mimosa at breakfast, then strolling through a breezy beach town, allowing the draping feathers to flow over your feet.

Charles and Keith Snake-Print Strappy Stiletto-Heel Slingback Sandals - Animal Print Natural $79 $63 See On Charles and Keith Under $100, these beautiful strappy heels will do wonders for your spring and summer wardrobe. Snake-print is in, and it’s time to slither in style.

Inez Carmen $295 See On Inez I own this pair in the toffee color way and can’t wait to add the black pair to my collection as well. Inez is known for its comfort, so I know I can strut around for hours in them sans blisters, which is a win in my book.

Maison Margiela Tabi Pump Sandals $1,420 See On Maison Margiela While Margiela’s cult Tabi style can be an unconventional shoe for some, I’m a big fan. The asymmetrical strap detail is stunning and offers a refreshing take on a classic sandal. Plus, the block heel makes them perfect for brunch, a day of window shopping, or even a night out.

Paris Texas Lidia Feather Thong Mule $1,250 See On Paris Texas Cobalt blue is trending this season and these stilettos prove its appeal. In addition to the high-octane, the fun feathers are an added bonus. Keep them tame with a baby tee and denim, or lean into maximalism with a bright floral dress.

Marc Jacobs The Metallic Leather Daisy Heel $350 See On Marc Jacobs The magic of this shoe is really in the details. The buckle accents on the straps strike the perfect balance of sleek and sexy. The star charm is dainty yet eye-catching, while the daisy on the back of the heel wraps things up nicely.

Miu Miu Printed Leather Slingback Pumps With Bows $1,620 See On Miu Miu These Miu Miu heels are everything and more. The sweet bow atop a fierce leopard print offers a wonderful juxtaposition. Style them with a blouse and trouser for the office, or with a little black dress for date night.

Schutz Siena Pump $158 See On Schutz Talk about a sleek wedge. The sharp pointed toe and dramatic arch at the back carve out a beautiful sculptural silhouette, while the deep bordeaux color is both luxurious and commanding.