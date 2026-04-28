(Celebrity)
Taylor Swift Just Made This Staud Dress A Summer Must-Have
It’s still in stock ... for now.
Summer may still be nearly two months away, but Taylor Swift is already dressing for warmer days. Such was the case on Monday night, when the Grammy-winning musician was seen dining out at San Vicente West Village alongside Ashley Avignone, Jack Antonoff, Jerrod Carmichael, and her father, Scott Swift, in a breezy, balmy weather-approved ensemble. No stranger to high-low dressing, Swift donned a Staud midi dress and Christian Louboutin sandals — both somehow still fully in stock.
Priced at $325, the Los Angeles-based label’s Wells dress featured light blue-and-white stripes, a corset-style panel construction — a detail Swift frequently favors — and a full skirt that hit just below her knees. Crafted from crisp cotton poplin, it’s a natural fit for summer. The silhouette also comes in a range of colors and prints, from classic black to rich blue florals.
Swift pulled out her sandals a bit early this year, stepping out in Christian Louboutin’s brown leather Her In Roma silhouette. Defined by a chunky 70 mm block heel, wide straps, a rounded toe, and an adjustable metal buckle, the shoes struck the perfect balance between practical and polished.
The “Cruel Summer” hitmarker added a burst of color to the look by way of a bright yellow Lady Dior bag (originally named after Princess Diana) reimagined by creative director Jonathan Anderson. Part of his debut collection for the house, the purse was embroidered with three-dimensional Dior buttercup motifs all over.
From there, Swift elevated the look with a mix of luxe jewelry, including Dana Rebecca’s diamond marquise hoop earrings, a Darlene de Sedle opal bracelet, and Sophie Jane Jewels’ antique Victorian horseshoe pendant. Of course, she sported her Kindred Lubeck brilliant-cut old mine engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce, too.
If Swift’s summery look strikes a sartorial chord, shop her full outfit below — while it’s still in stock.