Summer may still be nearly two months away, but Taylor Swift is already dressing for warmer days. Such was the case on Monday night, when the Grammy-winning musician was seen dining out at San Vicente West Village alongside Ashley Avignone, Jack Antonoff, Jerrod Carmichael, and her father, Scott Swift, in a breezy, balmy weather-approved ensemble. No stranger to high-low dressing, Swift donned a Staud midi dress and Christian Louboutin sandals — both somehow still fully in stock.

Priced at $325, the Los Angeles-based label’s Wells dress featured light blue-and-white stripes, a corset-style panel construction — a detail Swift frequently favors — and a full skirt that hit just below her knees. Crafted from crisp cotton poplin, it’s a natural fit for summer. The silhouette also comes in a range of colors and prints, from classic black to rich blue florals.

Swift pulled out her sandals a bit early this year, stepping out in Christian Louboutin’s brown leather Her In Roma silhouette. Defined by a chunky 70 mm block heel, wide straps, a rounded toe, and an adjustable metal buckle, the shoes struck the perfect balance between practical and polished.

The “Cruel Summer” hitmarker added a burst of color to the look by way of a bright yellow Lady Dior bag (originally named after Princess Diana) reimagined by creative director Jonathan Anderson. Part of his debut collection for the house, the purse was embroidered with three-dimensional Dior buttercup motifs all over.

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From there, Swift elevated the look with a mix of luxe jewelry, including Dana Rebecca’s diamond marquise hoop earrings, a Darlene de Sedle opal bracelet, and Sophie Jane Jewels’ antique Victorian horseshoe pendant. Of course, she sported her Kindred Lubeck brilliant-cut old mine engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce, too.

If Swift’s summery look strikes a sartorial chord, shop her full outfit below — while it’s still in stock.