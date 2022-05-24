Alessandra Ambrosio has been making some bold beauty moves with a variety of drastically different red carpet moments (seven to be exact) this past week at 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Let’s just say the model has been busy serving looks and the public has noticed. Over the past few days in France, the Brazilian bombshell went from long waist-skimming mermaid waves one day to an old Hollywood-inspired bob the next. And who can forget her low bun moment, which has proven to be popular choice among the festival’s female attendees this past week.

And now, a flirty long blunt cut bob (that Ambrosio wore to the Red Sea event) happens to be her latest red carpet hair transformation. One key ingredient these standout moments have in common is that the hair looks all come at the hands of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. “I like to play with Ale’s hair — it depends on the outfit. We chat with the whole team about what the outfit will be and then we decide what look we want to create — it’s always a team effort,” the pro tells TZR. This particular look revolved around the model’s hot pink floral appliqué Elie Saab gown. “The dress was so beautiful, and quite romantic, so I wanted to give an edge to her hair (but at the same time keep it effortless and modern),” explains the stylist.

As not to overpower the drama of the dress and glistening diamond earrings, Giannetos felt that the glossy shoulder-skimming bob was imperative. “I really got inspired by the shape of the dress because it is quite big. I wanted the hair to be a sleek and blunt cut,” he further notes. To style the new cut Dimitris used Color Wow’s Dream Coat and Shine Spray to deliver the ultimate frizz-free shine.

On call for makeup was celebrity makeup pro Georgi Sandev who created a classic clean cat eye, then dabbed on a baby pink lip and blush combo to tie the whole look together. It was Ambrosio’s final look of the week, but according to Giannetos he’s already brainstorming some fresh hair ideas for her upcoming carpets and events. “Alessandra is a beautiful canvas, so I get inspired every single time I’m working with her to create something new and unique,” adds the pro.

