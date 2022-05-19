(Celebrity)

Julia Roberts Turned Her Signature Tousled Waves Up A Notch For The Cannes Film Festival

See her full look ahead.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival a prime opportunity to catch a glimpse of notoriously private celebrities. Case in point: Julia Roberts, who is rarely seen these days, was spotted rocking luscious mermaid hair at the screening of Armageddon Time during the 75th annual film festival.James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Robert’s makeup artist Genevieve Herr shared a behind the scenes glimpse of the actor's final look. The pro created a minimal smokey eye, rimming the top and bottom lash lines with dark liner. The rest of the makeup was pretty neutral with a pop of pink blush on the cheeks and sheer lip color.@genevieveherr

