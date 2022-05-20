The Top Cannes ‘22 Hair Trend Also Happens To Be Peak Bridal Inspo

Of all the star-studded red carpet events that take place throughout the year, the Cannes Film Festival is undeniably one of the most elegant — if not *the* most. The majority of the time, attendees aren’t going for anything experimental or out there; rather, the annual event is where the stars tend to focus on chic, classic styles that fit the breezy Mediterranean setting. This is probably why the low bun trend at Cannes Film Festival 2022 was so prevalent, running the gambit from sleek and tidy to glamorously messy.

Of course, a low bun is nothing revolutionary, but that’s exactly what makes it so appealing. There’s a reason why it’s a beloved hairstyle among brides everywhere and anywhere — it’s simple, timeless, and flattering on pretty much everyone. Basically, it’s a reliable style for any and all occasions, especially those when you want to emulate elegance. The low bun trend was noticeably present at this year’s Academy Awards too, with celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Tracee Ellis Ross trying it on for size.

So, it’s no surprise that the trusty low bun was yet again a go-to for many a guest of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Newcomer Lori Harvey sported a princess-like version of the trend, while others (like Jennifer Connolly and Alessandra Ambrosio) went for a more effortlessly undone iteration.

Ahead, see the variety of chic ways the stars wore a low bun on the festival’s red carpet.

Lori Harvey

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Harvey’s intricate chignon bun (courtesy of hairstylist Ray Christopher) was a true work of art. Paired with her strapless yellow ball gown, she looked like a real-life Disney princess on her very first Cannes red carpet.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos created this chic low bun for the Brazilian model, leaving a few pieces down for an effortless feel.

Jennifer Connelly

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Connelly’s bun is a sleeker, more dramatic take on the trend (the lack of a part makes it especially strike), but it perfectly suited her off-the-shoulder sequin gown.

Patricia Contreras

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Contreras’ simple, sleek hairstyle perfectly balanced the drama of her silver caped gown.

Berenice Bejo

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

The French-Argentine actor opted for a sleek low bun secured at the nape of her neck for a timeless, glamorous look that let her silver feather earrings take center stage.