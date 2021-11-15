Found: The Hidden Message In Adele's 'One Night Only' Looks

One part concert, one part vulnerable sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, “Adele: One Night Only” marked the start of a new chapter for the British singer. The special aired on Nov. 14 — five days before her next studio album, 30, is set to drop — and allowed fans to catch up with Adele, both in terms of her personal life and the newfound perspective they’ll discover in her upcoming music. Furthermore, Adele's outfits from her “One Night Only” special were incredibly symbolic and contained relevant messaging that seemed to follow the same emotional thread of the televised special.

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Adele wore a custom Christopher John Rogers ivory pantsuit that was nothing short of angelic when chatting with Winfrey. (In an Instagram post shared on Nov. 14, Rogers revealed that Adele’s creation was based on a similar suited look from the designer’s eighth collection, only this one was made custom for the singer’s televised special.) Her two-piece suit by the buzzy fashion designer tapped into 2021’s ongoing trend of excessive shimmer via Swarovski crystal buttons, which lined the sleeves and legs of the singer’s suit. The “Easy On Me” singer continued the all-white theme of her look with a cream-colored charmeuse top and pointed-toe slingback heels that matched the crisp hue of her suit. Lastly, a pair of diamond, teardrop-shaped pendant earrings hung from ears, coordinating perfectly with her pantsuit’s high-shine adornments.

A color-coordinating pantsuit — occasionally called a power suit — is often thought of as a symbol of empowerment and emotional strength. Thus, Adele’s sartorial choice for the intimate interview with Winfrey felt deeply significant.

When performing her ballads on stage — some of which were “golden oldies,” as she described, and others were unreleased songs you’ll find on her upcoming album — Adele donned a custom Schiaparelli gown. Her dress by the Italian fashion house was made of black silk faille and featured a dark, sequined bodice that peeked out beneath the sculptural and swooping design. Adele also wore a pair of Saturn-shaped pendant pearl earrings, which were made custom by Schiaparelli to match her arm tattoo of the planet.

In the interview that paired with her November Vogue cover story, Adele detailed how her planet tattoo represents her divorce, as she equated it to the astrological phenomenon known as Saturn’s return. (The term refers to when, after taking decades to orbit around the sun fully, Saturn returns to the exact placement it was in when you were born.) “When [a Saturn return] comes, it can rock your life. It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy? All those things,” she said.

As for how you can replicate Adele's outfits from her special, here’s what you need to know. In the same Instagram post, Rogers went on to add that the original white, suited look from his eighth collection is available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue. Unfortunately, if you buy the CFDA winner’s crystal-embellished ensemble, it won’t ship out until mid-December. If that’s too long of a wait for you, ahead, you can shop similar white pantsuits that tap into Adele’s powerful look and will ship out ASAP.

