Amidst all workwear, there's the endless appeal of a power suit. Since crossing over to womenswear in the '70s (courtesy of notable players like Yves Saint Laurent), the suit has hardly wavered since. It has, however, seen countless revisions along the way, with It-girls choosing versions that best express their personal style. For Blake Lively, that means three-piece suits; for Emily Ratajkowski, cropped blazers. The latest version to generate buzz comes with royal sensibility, and it's calling on the co-ord in its most classic form. Queen Letizia's red suit is a welcomed reminder of the thrill of power dressing, and it's well worth investing in now.

On Oct. 8, Letizia visited the Foundation of Student Residences in Madrid, wearing an eye-burning cherry red look. Syncing together her pointed pumps and snakeskin Carolina Herrera clutch, the Roberto Torretta suit becomes the clear pièce de résistance. Its tailored fit is a welcomed alternate to the oversized suiting trend — and it's also proven to be quite timeless. Letizia has called on the crimson co-ord for several occasions over the years, and it's staying power in her wardrobe makes the case for investing in an anti-trend, seasonless suit.

Carlos Alvarez/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, 2020 might not seem like the optimal time for suit shopping — but with a relatively slower retail season, there's a whole host of sales on suiting that are worth capitalizing on. Take, for example, Peter Do's slit-ankle pantsuit, which is practically a dupe of Letizia's. It's on sale for 75% off on Bergdorf Goodman right now. Proenza Shouler's iteration is just as steal-worthy, plunging in price from $2,600 to $823 for the whole look. For something slightly more affordable, Mango's waist-tying trouser and matching blazer checks in at right around $100, with the jacket on sale.

To shop all the best versions, browse ahead — and consider taking your suit to a local tailor, as to get that trim look that's fit for a royal.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.