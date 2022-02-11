Kerry Washington might not have attended ~Euphoria High~ but based on her effortless style and willingness to experiment with makeup, hair, and nails, it’s safe to say she’d have ruled the school — watch out, Maddy Perez. Washington’s always been a fan of the ‘90s/’00s-infused style beloved by the Euphoria girls and Gen Z as a whole, but her latest hair look is a textbook-perfect example of vintage flair put to thoroughly modern use. Kerry Washington’s bouncy cheerleader ponytail, anchored by two face-framing ‘90s hair tendrils, is just as suited for a day of math class and gossip as it is for a romantic date night. And that makes sense when you realize she and Maddy, Cassie, Jules, and Lexi all share a hairstylist.

That’s right, Kim Kimble — the Hollywood hairstyling legend who works with perennial A-listers like Beyoncé, Tyra Banks, and Washington herself — also happens to be the lead hairstylist on this new season of Euphoria. She’s responsible for everything from Cassie’s Oklahoma!-esque bangs to Rue’s spectacular Brokeback Mountain wig, all lauded by fans and critics alike. Considering Kimble’s close work with Washington and the outsized impact Euphoria and its entire ‘00s-derived aesthetic has on culture right now, it’s not surprising to see the Scandal star decked out in a hairstyle worthy of its own story arc.

Of course, when worn with Washington’s rose-embroidered gingham puff-sleeved jumpsuit, gold tube hoops, and a wash of rosy blush, the ponytail and its tendrils look far less suited for an evening of plotting on Nate Jacobs than a springtime Parisian picnic with her amoureux. Much of the ponytail’s charm comes from its placement, right atop Washington’s crown so as to add extra volume and hair visible hair around her face. When recreating this look, try flipping your head upside down before gathering the ponytail for assistance nailing that height. It’s a look fans have seen on several Euphoria girls, but Maddy Perez — and Alexa Demie IRL, for that matter — seems to be the undisputed queen of the face-frame tendrils.

As Washington is consistently one of Hollywood’s most stylish stars, her ultra-chic ponytail and soon-to-be-everywhere jumpsuit isn’t the only trend she’s working in these new photos. Her nails, the work of celebrated manicurist Kim Truong, are painted that milky-white polish color celebrities can’t get enough of right now. Recently, they’ve been spotted on Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, Shay Mitchell and Kylie Jenner, all of whom seem to love the trend’s convergence of currently cool and totally timeless.

Leave it to Washington to dip her toes into several trends at once, but put her own stamp on them all — but what else would you expect?