This ‘Euphoria’ Hair Trend Is As Versatile As It Is Easy To DIY

Now that HBO's Euphoria has returned to the small screen, it's all everyone's buzzing about — especially those with an appreciation for over-the-top beauty. As loyal fans already know, the show's glam squad is famous for creating epic glam worthy of literal accolades. Last season, the world went wild for makeup artist Doniella (Donni) Davy's attention-grabbing-glam, which famously featured a delightful abundance of gemstones, glitter, and saturated pigments. But in Season two, the makeup is more subtle and refined, contrastingly Euphoria's hairstyles are seemingly becoming more pronounced this season.

Head of Euphoria's hair department Kim Kimble is the mastermind behind the drama's hairstyles. While the expert has yet to speak to trends fans can expect in season two, it's evident that loose curls are a favorite among East Highland High School's students. So far, both Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) have embraced the timeless style. Cassie debuted "soft dreamy waves" (as Kimble put it), while Maddy opted for a tendril updo. According to Kimble's social media, she created both hairstyles using a one-inch curling iron from her eponymous beauty brand (and it's available at Walmart for only $27, FYI).

Their hairstyles also happen to be a reflection of what they’re going through in season two. Cassie, a hopeless romantic, is still pursuing Nate’s affection and has leaned into a softer, more feminine aesthetic, so perfectly epitomized by her loose waves. In contrast, Maddy (who remains unaware of Cassie and Nate’s hookup[s]), is infamously combative, so it makes sense that she welcomes hairstyles with a bit of edge. Thus, an intricately crafted updo with face-framing curled tendrils — which is essentially the opposite of Cassie’s loose waves — is her way of embracing the trend.

Below, shop the curling iron Kimble used to achieve their looks and some products to help you perfect your style of choice — be it as sweet as Cassie or fierce as Maddy.

