On the heels of fashion month, yet another style spectacle lit up NYC: the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. After a headline-making return last year (the show had previously taken a six-year hiatus), all manner of celebrities and fashion insiders gathered at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn to catch every winged moment. And they were not disappointed as, yet again, the shining runway was packed with the biggest models in the industry.

Yes, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Alex Consani, Barbara Palvin, and Iris Law represented the current generation of “supers” perfectly. But, the iconic show also honored some of the greats who walked so everyone else could run — Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Joan Smalls, and Ashley Graham to name a few.

The big lingerie show included some milestone moments, starting with basketball star Angel Reese, who made made her runway debut at the October 15 event. And the musical talent made headlines as well, thanks to performances from Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and K-pop group TWICE.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, a highlight of all the major supermodels who made the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion another success.

Angel Reese

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alex Consani

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Lila Moss

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Iris Law

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Anok Yai

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Precious Lee

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Suni Lee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell