Everyone can probably agree that the Golden Globes are one of the most anticipated and trendy award shows of the year (and not just because of Nikki Glaser’s jokes). The 2026 ceremony was no different. Hollywood’s A-list talent from both cinema and TV gathered at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11 to deliver unforgettable fashion moments that will undoubtedly go down in Globes history. Did you catch Jennifer Lawrence’s transparent floral Givenchy gown or Jenna Ortega’s Dilara Findikoglu beaded number? While the night’s best red carpet ensembles are still processing, just wait until you see the images from the after-party. The most stylish looks of the night came after the trophies were doled out.

As soon as Hamnet won for Best Motion Picture - Drama and the curtains finally closed, stars made their way to various after-parties. And since there happened to be more than one, some celebrities took the change in scenery as an opportunity to do a little changing themselves. Whether they headed to Vas J Morgan’s soirée, Glaser’s gathering at the Sunset Tower Hotel, or Netflix’s Spago Beverly Hills fête, there was no shortage of after-hours party-goers.

Emma Stone ended up at Morgan’s party where she was seen wearing her yellow beaded Louis Vuitton maxi skirt from earlier in the night, but she paired it with a different, cozier-looking top. Zoë Kravitz, who was at the same gathering, traded in her Saint Laurent slip dress for an almost identical mini version. Some stars like Jennifer Lopez, Elle and Dakota Fanning, and Ana de Armas opted not to carry their ceremony looks over and changed into something entirely different.

Keep scrolling to see which stars saved their best for last.

Jennifer Lopez

BACKGRID

Emma Stone & Alicia Silverstone

BACKGRID

In Louis Vuitton.

Elle & Dakota Fanning

BACKGRID

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas

BACKGRID

Ana de Armas

BACKGRID

Zoë Kravitz

BACKGRID

In Saint Laurent.

George & Amal Clooney

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Amal in Versace.

Teyana Taylor

BACKGRID

Paris Hilton

BACKGRID

Brittany Snow

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lisa

BACKGRID

In Enfants Riches Déprimés.

Eiza González

BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara

BACKGRID

Alix Earle

BACKGRID

In SRG.

Malin Akerman