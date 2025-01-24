After months of wondering which films and actors would make the cut, the Academy Awards nominations finally dropped on Jan. 23. And in true Oscars fashion, the list’s snubs, surprises, and scores broke the internet. First-time nominees dominated the leading and supporting actor categories, including Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Ariana Grande (to name a few stars). Grande, for one, celebrated her nom in style. The fashion muse looked divine in an embroidered poplin dress from Chanel Cruise 2024/25. Perhaps the luxe LWD teased her designer attire for the big night (mark your calendars for March 2).

Minutes after the news broke online, Grande’s longtime stylist, Mimi Cuttrell shared the Wicked actor’s OOTD on Instagram. Grande also wore this ensemble on The Graham Norton Show a few hours later. Instead of continuing her method dressing streak, Grande opted for a timeless poplin maxi dress, in a subtle blend of white, baby blue, and silver. As seen on the runway back in Nov. 2024, the slim straps and triangle-shaped bodice were adorned with gold and silver rhinestones. Separated by an empire waistline, the ankle-length skirt featured a pinstripe floral pattern, complete with tiny circular cutouts. A zipper started at her chest and cascaded down to the hem. It’s unclear which footwear Grande chose, but if it’s anything like her recent rotation, she chose pointy pumps from Jimmy Choo. Then, the “Thank u, next” singer accessorized with Chanel’s Bouton De Camélia diamond earrings, which ring in at $13,450. For the finishing touch, she added a splash of Glinda-core with pastel pink balloons.

Contrary to Grande, the runway models were decked out in Chanel’s finest diamonds. The poplin number first debuted in May 2024, at the Cité Radieuse in Marseille, France. During the initial presentation, the dress shimmered alongside a diamond choker necklace and matching dangly earrings, monogrammed with the atelier’s signature emblem. The model wore platform fur-embellished flip flops, also from Chanel.

In Oct. 2024, the dress returned to the catwalk at the Hong Kong Design Institute building. This time, patent leather loafers rounded out the Grande-approved ‘fit.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Entertainment

Now that Grande is officially an Oscar nominee, you can expect her public appearances to increase tenfold. So, stay tuned to TZR for the multi-hyphenate’s next look.