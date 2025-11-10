Over the weekend, Baby2Baby threw its annual fundraising gala, and Hollywood’s biggest stars turned out to support the nonprofit’s mission to provide essentials — like diapers, formula, clothing, and hygiene products — to children living in poverty. This year’s event hit a record, raising an astounding $18.5 million for the cause. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, and Serena Williams were among the many famous faces in the crowd. Every year, Baby2Baby honors someone who embodies its mission with the Giving Tree Award, and this time, it went to Williams for her advocacy around maternal health. Alicia Keys presented the award to the tennis star, and while it was Williams’ big moment, it was hard not to notice Keys’ stunning braided bun stealing a little bit of the spotlight.

Keys’ natural hair was slicked down and pulled back, highlighting her sculpted features. The braids — likely an added piece — were gathered into a large, structured knot at the crown of her head, contrasting the sleek finish and giving the style extra height and drama. The final look is both bold and elegant. It’s the kind of hairstyle that feels modern yet timeless, making it perfect for a Hollywood event.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Keys’ look is further proof that braids are incredibly versatile and can fit any mood or occasion. You can wear them loose down your back, opt for a half-up, half-down look, or twist them into an intricate top knot. The styling options are basically endless.